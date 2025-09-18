IcyBreeze Cooling Recalls Portable Misting Fans Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the IcyBreeze Buddy, a portable, battery-operated misting fan. The portable fan is equipped with a 1.5-liter water tank for continuous misting and allows consumers to choose between AC power or the 10,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to 7 hours of outdoor use. The misting fan displays “ICYBREEZE” on both the fan and the base of the product and comes in slate blue, gray, and seafoam.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.