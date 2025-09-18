IcyBreeze Cooling Recalls Portable Misting Fans Due to Fire Hazard

The misting fan can overheat while charging and ignite, posing a fire hazard.
About 22,600
IcyBreeze at 817-900-2664 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@icybreeze.com, or visit https://www.icybreeze.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page or visit https://www.icybreeze.com/buddy-recall-information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the IcyBreeze Buddy, a portable, battery-operated misting fan. The portable fan is equipped with a 1.5-liter water tank for continuous misting and allows consumers to choose between AC power or the 10,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to 7 hours of outdoor use. The misting fan displays “ICYBREEZE” on both the fan and the base of the product and comes in slate blue, gray, and seafoam.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled IcyBreeze Buddy portable misting fan and visit https://www.icybreeze.com/buddy-recall-information for instructions on how to participate in the recall and obtain a $150 credit for use at one of the Solo Brands (for a listing of participating brands visit www.solobrands.com). Consumers will be asked to submit a form online that includes a photograph showing that the power cord has been cut. Consumers should immediately dispose of the misting fan in accordance with local and state regulations following submission of the online form. Proof of purchase is not required.
The firm has received seven reports of the misting fan overheating while charging, with two of those reports resulting in fire. No injuries have been reported.
IcyBreeze Cooling LLC, of Grapevine, Texas
