J & D Brush Recalls Bio Ionic Hair Curling Irons Due to Burn Hazard

The barrel of the curling iron can snap and detach, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 357,000 (In addition, about 3,000 were sold in Canada)
Bio Ionic toll-free at 877-853-9627 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at longbarrelsupport@bbicompany.com or online at www.bioionic.com and click on “Product Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Bio Ionic One-Inch-Long Barrel Curling Iron model number LXT-CL-1.0 with a date code between 0722 and 1223. The curling iron has a black handle and black barrel. The product measures about 15.8 inches long by 2.87 inches high by 1.65 inches wide and weighs about 15 ounces. The curling iron handle has a blue BIOIONIC logo and a black label that provides operating instructions. The model number can be found on the rating label located on the handle of the curling iron. The date code is engraved on the prongs of the plug in the format MMYY representing the month and year.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled curling iron, unplug it, and contact Bio Ionic to register for a free replacement curling iron. Consumers will be asked to cut off the plug and return the plug to the recalling firm using a prepaid shipping label.
The firm has received 258 reports of the curling iron barrel detaching, including six minor burn injuries.
J & D Brush Co., LLC of Commack, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
