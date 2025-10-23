 Skip to main content

J & D Brush Recalls Bio Ionic Hair Curling Irons Due to Burn Hazard

Name of Product:
Bio Ionic One-Inch-Long Barrel Curling Iron
Hazard:

The barrel of the curling iron can snap and detach, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 23, 2025
Units:

About 357,000 (In addition, about 3,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Bio Ionic toll-free at 877-853-9627 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at longbarrelsupport@bbicompany.com or online at www.bioionic.com and click on “Product Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Bio Ionic One-Inch-Long Barrel Curling Iron model number LXT-CL-1.0 with a date code between 0722 and 1223. The curling iron has a black handle and black barrel. The product measures about 15.8 inches long by 2.87 inches high by 1.65 inches wide and weighs about 15 ounces. The curling iron handle has a blue BIOIONIC logo and a black label that provides operating instructions. The model number can be found on the rating label located on the handle of the curling iron. The date code is engraved on the prongs of the plug in the format MMYY representing the month and year.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled curling iron, unplug it, and contact Bio Ionic to register for a free replacement curling iron. Consumers will be asked to cut off the plug and return the plug to the recalling firm using a prepaid shipping label. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 258 reports of the curling iron barrel detaching, including six minor burn injuries.

Sold At:
Amazon and Bioionic.com. In-store and online at Salon Centric, Ulta, Sephora, and Nordstrom and in salons and beauty supply stores nationwide from August 2022 through July 2024 for about $165.
Importer(s):

J & D Brush Co., LLC of Commack, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-046
Fast Track Recall

