Empower Brands Recalls Remington Hair Dryers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution and Shock Hazards

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device, which presents a substantial product hazard to consumers, posing the risk of death or serious injury from electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water while plugged in.
About 56,300
Empower Brands toll-free at 1-844-695-2134 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at HairdryerRecall@Spectrumbrands.com, or online at https://www.remingtonproducts.com/product-recalls or at www.remingtonproducts.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Empower Brands’ Hair Dryers sold under the “Remington” brand, model number D3190DCDN. The hairdryers were sold in purple with black accents. There are three black-colored operating buttons on the hair dryer handles. “Remington” is written in white text on the side of the hair dryer. The product is about 8.5 inches long by 11.6 inches high by 3.6 inches wide, and weighs approximately 1.5 pounds.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo of the hair dryer with its power cord cut in half to the recall registration portal at https://www.remingtonproducts.com/product-recalls and follow the disposal instructions provided on the website.
None reported
Spectrum Brands Inc. for the benefit of Empower Brands, LLC, both of Middleton, Wisconsin
