Empower Brands Recalls Remington Hair Dryers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution and Shock Hazards

  • Recalled Remington Hair Dryer
Name of Product:
Hair Dryers sold under the “Remington” brand, model number D3190DCDN
Hazard:

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device, which presents a substantial product hazard to consumers, posing the risk of death or serious injury from electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water while plugged in.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 14, 2025
Units:

About 56,300

Consumer Contact

Empower Brands toll-free at 1-844-695-2134 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at HairdryerRecall@Spectrumbrands.com, or online at https://www.remingtonproducts.com/product-recalls or at www.remingtonproducts.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Empower Brands’ Hair Dryers sold under the “Remington” brand, model number D3190DCDN. The hairdryers were sold in purple with black accents. There are three black-colored operating buttons on the hair dryer handles. “Remington” is written in white text on the side of the hair dryer. The product is about 8.5 inches long by 11.6 inches high by 3.6 inches wide, and weighs approximately 1.5 pounds. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo of the hair dryer with its power cord cut in half to the recall registration portal at https://www.remingtonproducts.com/product-recalls and follow the disposal instructions provided on the website.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Walmart Marketplace, Target Marketplace, and Amazon from March 2024 through June 2025 for between $25 and $32.
Importer(s):

Spectrum Brands Inc. for the benefit of Empower Brands, LLC, both of Middleton, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-430
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

