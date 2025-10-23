Sauna360 Recalls Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid Saunas Due to Fall Hazard

The saunas contain a bench that can collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
About 1,000
Sauna360 toll-free at 888-780-4427 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at us_techsupport@sauna360.com, or online at https://sauna360.com/product-recall or www.sauna360.com and clicking “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves bench seating in Sauna360’s Tylö branded Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid sauna rooms. The serial number for each room can be found on both the packaging and the sauna rooms. The Halmstad 2, 3, and 4 sauna rooms have the serial number label located beneath the upper bench on the left side, directly above the electrical contactor box. The Kiruna Hybrid 2 and 3 rooms have the serial number label applied to the right wall, located beneath the right side of the upper bench. The model number is printed in the manual. The following models and serial numbers are included in this recall:
|Recalled Model Numbers
|Range of Recalled Serial Numbers
|TRAD, Tylö Halmstad™ 2, W/BLISS, 15A, 120V, CB21-1, V1
|CSFxxABTRxx-V1-4933 through CSFxxABTRxx-V1-6970
|TRAD, Tylö Halmstad™ 2, W/BLISS, 20A, 120V, CB21-1, V1
|TRAD, Tylö Halmstad™ 3, W/BLISS, 240V, CB23-1, V1
|TRAD, Tylö Halmstad™ 4, W/BLISS, 240V, CB23-1, V1
|IS, Tylö Kiruna Hybrid™ 2, W/BLISS, 15A, 120V, LOW EMR, CB20-1, V1
|CSFxxABISxxTL-V1-4964 through CSFxxABISxxTL-V1-7224
|IS, Tylö Kiruna Hybrid™ 2, W/BLISS, 20A, 120V, LOW EMR, CB20-1, V1
|IS, Tylö Kiruna Hybrid™ 3, W/BLISS, 240V, LOW EMR, CB22-1, V1
Consumers should stop using the Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid Sauna benches immediately and contact Sauna360 for a free repair. Sauna360 will provide a professional installer to retrofit the benches with additional hardware. Consumers will also receive a revised product manual from Sauna360 that includes the weight limit.
Sauna360 has received seven reports of the benches breaking, including one consumer with head and neck injuries.
Sauna360, Inc., of Cokato, Minnesota
