Sefudun 5% Minoxidil Hair Growth Serum Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Nengmiaokeji

The hair growth serum contains minoxidil which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum bottle is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 7,000
Nengmiaokeji at sesuall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Sefudun 5% Minoxidil Hair Growth Serum Kit . The hair serum comes in a black glass bottle with a black and golden dropper cap and a black and white label. The kit included a black plastic applicator. The hair serum has “SEFUDUN HAIR GROWTH SERUM” and “BIOTIN 5% MINOXIDIL” printed on labels located on the front of the bottle.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children and contact Nengmiaokeji for a free replacement bottle of serum. Consumers will be asked to pour the contents of the bottle into the trash, take a photo of the empty bottle in the trash and email it to sesuall@outlook.com.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.