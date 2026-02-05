GM Gumili Wintergreen Essential Oil Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Gumili Beauty

The essential oil contains methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 2,970
Gumili Beauty toll-free at 800-343-1580 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at gumilius@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves GM Gumili Wintergreen Essential Oil. The essential oil was sold in an amber glass bottle with a black screw-on cap and a white label with the “GM” logo, “gumili,” “wintergreen essential oil” and an image of a wintergreen plant. The packaging box is white with blue text with the “GM” logo, “gumili,” “essential oil” and “100% pure & natural” on the front. The back of the box has directions, safety instructions and the manufacturer’s information. A black dropper cap was included with the oil.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled essential oil out of the sight and reach of children and contact the firm to receive a full refund or free replacement bottle of essential oil. Consumers will be asked to take a photo of their product in the trash in order to receive a refund or replacement and email the photo to gumilius@outlook.com.
Guangzhou Feifan Kuajing Supply Chain Co., Ltd. dba Gumili Beauty, of China
