Zan International Trading Recalls Lotus Joy Sweet Birch Essential Oil Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The essential oil bottles contain methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The bottles are not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 470
Zan International Trading toll free at 888-5739-288 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at zantradellc@hotmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lotus Joy Organic Sweet Birch Essential Oil bottles. The essential oil comes in 0.34 fluid ounce amber bottles with a black cap and a separate glass dropper with a black cap. The white label on the bottle has orange and black text with “LotusJoy”, “organic”, “sweet birch”, “essential oil and “betula lenta” printed on the front and ingredients and directions on the back. The packaging box is blue and has the same information as the front of the bottle in orange and black lettering and has directions and the distributor’s information on the back.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled essential oil out of the sight and reach of children and contact Zan International Trading for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to pour the contents in the trash and take a photo of the bottle in the trash and email it to Zan International Trading at zantradellc@hotmail.com.
None reported
