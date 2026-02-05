 Skip to main content

Zan International Trading Recalls Lotus Joy Sweet Birch Essential Oil Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled LOTUSJOY Sweet Birch Essential Oil - Packaging, Bottle and Glass Dropper
  • Recalled LOTUSJOY Sweet Birch Essential Oil Packaging - Front
  • Recalled LOTUSJOY Sweet Birch Essential Oil Packaging - Back
  • Recalled LOTUSJOY Sweet Birch Essential Oil Bottle - Front
  • Recalled LOTUSJOY Sweet Birch Essential Oil Bottle - Back
Name of Product:
Lotus Joy Organic Sweet Birch Essential Oil Bottles
Hazard:

The essential oil bottles contain methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The bottles are not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 05, 2026
Units:

About 470

Consumer Contact

Zan International Trading toll free at 888-5739-288 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at zantradellc@hotmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Lotus Joy Organic Sweet Birch Essential Oil bottles. The essential oil comes in 0.34 fluid ounce amber bottles with a black cap and a separate glass dropper with a black cap. The white label on the bottle has orange and black text with “LotusJoy”, “organic”, “sweet birch”, “essential oil and “betula lenta” printed on the front and ingredients and directions on the back. The packaging box is blue and has the same information as the front of the bottle in orange and black lettering and has directions and the distributor’s information on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled essential oil out of the sight and reach of children and contact Zan International Trading for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to pour the contents in the trash and take a photo of the bottle in the trash and email it to Zan International Trading at zantradellc@hotmail.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from August 2025 through November 2025 for about $13.
Manufacturer(s):
Guangzhou Tenghui Fragrance & Flavor Co., Ltd., of China
Distributor(s):
Zan International Trading & Services LLC, of Rockville, Maryland
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-229

Related Recalls

Recalled Scepter B62 Gas and Oil Fuel Container – front
Scepter Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers; Imported by Mameix Retail

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. In addition, the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act requires all closures on portable gasoline fuel containers to be child resistant. The spout on the product is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children. 

Recalled GM Gumili Wintergreen Essential Oil-Bottle and Box Front
GM Gumili Wintergreen Essential Oil Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Gumili Beauty

The essential oil contains methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Organic Zing Birch Essential Oil Bottle – in packaging
Organic Zing Birch Essential Oil Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Linkers

The essential oil bottles contain methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The bottles for the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Bazic Silicone Glue – Front and Side
Bazic Products Recalls Bazic Silicone Glue Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging and FHSA Labeling Requirements

The glue contains methanol, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The glue’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. In addition, the glue violates the labeling requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is incorrectly labeled as “Non-Toxic” and because it lacks a “highly flammable” hazard statement.

Recalled VIOFAIRY Hair Growth Serum bottle and packaging
Viofairy Hair Growth Serum Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by FDAF

The serum bottles contain minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Mindbodygreen Ultimate Multivitamin+ Dietary Supplement Bottle
Mindbodygreen Recalls Ultimate Multivitamin+ Dietary Supplement Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The bottles are filled with dietary supplements containing iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product