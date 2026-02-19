Joly’s Recalls 80% Vinegar Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning and Chemical Burns; Violates FHSA Labeling Requirements

The recalled vinegar product violates the precautionary labeling requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) because the hazardous substance lacks required warning labels and first-aid treatment instructions. This poses a deadly risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed and a serious injury from chemical burns to the skin and eyes if improperly handled.
Joly’s at 240-412-8720 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at jolysllc@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Joly’s 80% Vinegar (32-ounce, pack of two). The vinegar comes in a white capped transparent bottle with an orange and red label with white lettering that has “Joly’s” brand, “80% Vinegar” and “Dilutes to 5 Gallons”. There are no other markings on the container.
Consumers should move the vinegar products out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact Joly’s to receive a full refund and disposal instructions. Consumers will be asked to send an email to jolysllc@gmail.com with a photo of the recalled product in its original packaging and “RECALLED” printed on the container.
None reported
Joly’s LLC, dba Josie’Store, of Orlando, Florida
