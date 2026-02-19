 Skip to main content

Joly’s Recalls 80% Vinegar Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning and Chemical Burns; Violates FHSA Labeling Requirements

  • Recalled Joly’s 80% Vinegar (32 oz, pack of two) Product packaging
  • Recalled Joly’s 80% Vinegar - Back
Name of Product:
Joly’s 80% Vinegar (32 oz, pack of two)
Hazard:

The recalled vinegar product violates the precautionary labeling requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) because the hazardous substance lacks required warning labels and first-aid treatment instructions. This poses a deadly risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed and a serious injury from chemical burns to the skin and eyes if improperly handled.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 19, 2026
Units:

About 450

Consumer Contact

Joly’s at 240-412-8720 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at jolysllc@gmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Joly’s 80% Vinegar (32-ounce, pack of two). The vinegar comes in a white capped transparent bottle with an orange and red label with white lettering that has “Joly’s” brand, “80% Vinegar” and “Dilutes to 5 Gallons”. There are no other markings on the container.

Remedy:

Consumers should move the vinegar products out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact Joly’s to receive a full refund and disposal instructions. Consumers will be asked to send an email to jolysllc@gmail.com with a photo of the recalled product in its original packaging and “RECALLED” printed on the container.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from May 2025 through November 2025 for about $23.
Manufacturer(s):
Joly’s LLC, of Orlando, Florida
Retailer:

Joly’s LLC, dba Josie’Store, of Orlando, Florida

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-273

