Organic Zing Birch Essential Oil Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Linkers

The essential oil bottles contain methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The bottles for the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 940
Linkers collect at 347-775-2310 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at admin@linkersecomm.com or online at us.shoprythm.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Organic Zing Birch Oil bottles. The recalled essential oil’s amber bottles have black continuous thread caps and a beige and green label with white and black labeling. The Organic Zing logo, “Birch Oil” and “Pure & Natural” are printed on the front of the bottle. The Organic Zing logo and “Pure & Natural” are printed on the front of the bottles’ beige and green box packaging and “Made in India” on the back.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled essential oil bottles out of the sight and reach of children and contact Linkers for a full refund and instructions on destroying the recalled bottles. Consumers will be asked to pour the contents of the bottle into the trash and email a photo of the disposed bottle to admin@linkersecomm.com.
None reported
Linkers, of India
