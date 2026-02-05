 Skip to main content

Organic Zing Birch Essential Oil Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Linkers

  • Recalled Organic Zing Birch Essential Oil Bottle – in packaging
  • Recalled Organic Zing Birch Essential Oil Bottle and packaging
  • Recalled Organic Zing Birch Essential Oil Bottle and packaging (Back)
Name of Product:
Organic Zing Birch Oil Bottles
Hazard:

The essential oil bottles contain methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The bottles for the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 05, 2026
Units:

About 940

Consumer Contact

Linkers collect at 347-775-2310 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at admin@linkersecomm.com or online at us.shoprythm.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Organic Zing Birch Oil bottles. The recalled essential oil’s amber bottles have black continuous thread caps and a beige and green label with white and black labeling. The Organic Zing logo, “Birch Oil” and “Pure & Natural” are printed on the front of the bottle. The Organic Zing logo and “Pure & Natural” are printed on the front of the bottles’ beige and green box packaging and “Made in India” on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled essential oil bottles out of the sight and reach of children and contact Linkers for a full refund and instructions on destroying the recalled bottles. Consumers will be asked to pour the contents of the bottle into the trash and email a photo of the disposed bottle to admin@linkersecomm.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from January 2024 through November 2025 for about $20.
Manufacturer(s):
Salvia Cosmeceuticals, of India
Retailer:

Linkers, of India

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
26-242

Related Recalls

Recalled Scepter B62 Gas and Oil Fuel Container – front
Scepter Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers; Imported by Mameix Retail

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. In addition, the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act requires all closures on portable gasoline fuel containers to be child resistant. The spout on the product is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children. 

Recalled GM Gumili Wintergreen Essential Oil-Bottle and Box Front
GM Gumili Wintergreen Essential Oil Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Gumili Beauty

The essential oil contains methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled LOTUSJOY Sweet Birch Essential Oil - Packaging, Bottle and Glass Dropper
Zan International Trading Recalls Lotus Joy Sweet Birch Essential Oil Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The essential oil bottles contain methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The bottles are not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Bazic Silicone Glue – Front and Side
Bazic Products Recalls Bazic Silicone Glue Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging and FHSA Labeling Requirements

The glue contains methanol, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The glue’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. In addition, the glue violates the labeling requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is incorrectly labeled as “Non-Toxic” and because it lacks a “highly flammable” hazard statement.

Recalled VIOFAIRY Hair Growth Serum bottle and packaging
Viofairy Hair Growth Serum Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by FDAF

The serum bottles contain minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Mindbodygreen Ultimate Multivitamin+ Dietary Supplement Bottle
Mindbodygreen Recalls Ultimate Multivitamin+ Dietary Supplement Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The bottles are filled with dietary supplements containing iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product