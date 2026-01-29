Bazic Products Recalls Bazic Silicone Glue Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging and FHSA Labeling Requirements

The glue contains methanol, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The glue’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. In addition, the glue violates the labeling requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is incorrectly labeled as “Non-Toxic” and because it lacks a “highly flammable” hazard statement.
About 21,170
Bazic Products toll-free at 877-772-2942 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at compliance@bazic.com.
This recall involves Bazic Silicone Glue, Model 2030. The glue comes in a transparent plastic bottle with a blue nozzle top and a blue and black wraparound label bearing instructions and warning statements. The glue’s label reads “Bazic”, “Silicone Glue”, and “Clear Adhesive Sealant” on the front, with cautionary statements and “2030” above the barcode on its side. Only Bazic Silicone Glue with batch code “V01233-031725-70004523" printed on the side of the bottles are included in the recall.
Consumers should stop using the recalled Bazic Silicone Glue immediately and contact Bazic Products for instructions on how to submit a photo of the product to receive a full refund.
Note: The recalled glue should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state regulations, contact your local hazardous waste treatment center. Do not dispose of methanol in sewers, rainwater pipes or ordinary garbage cans to avoid causing fires or environmental pollution.
None reported
Bangkit USA Inc, dba Bazic Products, of El Monte, California
