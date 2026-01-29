 Skip to main content

Bazic Products Recalls Bazic Silicone Glue Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging and FHSA Labeling Requirements

  • Recalled Bazic Silicone Glue – Front and Side
  • Recalled Bazic Silicone Glue – Location of Batch Code
Name of Product:
Bazic Silicone Glue
Hazard:

The glue contains methanol, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The glue’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. In addition, the glue violates the labeling requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is incorrectly labeled as “Non-Toxic” and because it lacks a “highly flammable” hazard statement.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 29, 2026
Units:

About 21,170

Consumer Contact

Bazic Products toll-free at 877-772-2942 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at compliance@bazic.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bazic Silicone Glue, Model 2030.  The glue comes in a transparent plastic bottle with a blue nozzle top and a blue and black wraparound label bearing instructions and warning statements. The glue’s label reads “Bazic”, “Silicone Glue”, and “Clear Adhesive Sealant” on the front, with cautionary statements and “2030” above the barcode on its side. Only Bazic Silicone Glue with batch code “V01233-031725-70004523" printed on the side of the bottles are included in the recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Bazic Silicone Glue immediately and contact Bazic Products for instructions on how to submit a photo of the product to receive a full refund.

Note: The recalled glue should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state regulations, contact your local hazardous waste treatment center. Do not dispose of methanol in sewers, rainwater pipes or ordinary garbage cans to avoid causing fires or environmental pollution.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Shims Bargain Inc., Henry Lamond Co. Ltd., Universal Wholesale and D’notions & crafts stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from May 2025 through October 2025 for about $3.
Importer(s):

Bangkit USA Inc, dba Bazic Products, of El Monte, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-234

Related Recalls

Recalled VIOFAIRY Hair Growth Serum bottle and packaging
Viofairy Hair Growth Serum Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by FDAF

The serum bottles contain minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Mindbodygreen Ultimate Multivitamin+ Dietary Supplement Bottle
Mindbodygreen Recalls Ultimate Multivitamin+ Dietary Supplement Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The bottles are filled with dietary supplements containing iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Sefudun 5% Minoxidil Hair Growth Serum Kit for Men
Sefudun 5% Minoxidil Hair Growth Serum Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Nengmiaokeji

The hair growth serum contains minoxidil which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum bottle is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Iristar Minoxidil Spray Bottles with packaging
Iristar Minoxidil Spray Bottles for Hair and Beard Growth Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Moralowen

The recalled spray bottles contain minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled RootStim Beard Growth Serum Packaging (Front)
RootStim Recalls Beard Growth Serum Spray Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The beard growth serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. 

Recalled Ruahouine Hair Growth Serum
Ruahouine Hair Growth Serum Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Ruahouine

The serum bottles contain minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product