Bazic Products Recalls Bazic Silicone Glue Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging and FHSA Labeling Requirements

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Bazic Silicone Glue immediately and contact Bazic Products for instructions on how to submit a photo of the product to receive a full refund.

Note: The recalled glue should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state regulations, contact your local hazardous waste treatment center. Do not dispose of methanol in sewers, rainwater pipes or ordinary garbage cans to avoid causing fires or environmental pollution.