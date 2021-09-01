Mindbodygreen Recalls Ultimate Multivitamin+ Dietary Supplement Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The bottles are filled with dietary supplements containing iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Mindbodygreen by email at multi@mindbodygreen.com, or online at shop.mindbodygreen.com/pages/multi-update or www.shop.mindbodygreen.com and click “Important Multi packaging update” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Mindbodygreen Ultimate Multivitamin+ dietary supplement bottles with the following UPC, lot numbers and manufacturing dates (Month/Year format). The dietary supplements come in eight-ounce amber glass bottles with black caps, each containing 60 capsules. The UPC, lot numbers and manufacturing dates are printed on the bottle.
|UPC
|Lot Number
|Manufacturing Date
|850027975177
|0515I1
|09/2021
|0130B2
|01/2022
|0187I2
|08/2022
|0324J2
|10/2022
|0309A3
|12/2022
|0368L2
|12/2022
|0272B3
|02/2023
|0408H3
|06/2023
|0143A4
|12/2023
|0179C4
|02/2024
|850027975429
|4021131
|05/2024
|4033211
|07/2024
|4080841
|10/2024
|A010611
|03/2025
|A021211
|03/2025
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bottles out of sight and reach of children and contact Mindbodygreen for a free, child-resistant replacement cap. Once the supplements are secured, consumers can continue to use the supplements as directed.
None reported
