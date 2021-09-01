 Skip to main content

Mindbodygreen Recalls Ultimate Multivitamin+ Dietary Supplement Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled Mindbodygreen Ultimate Multivitamin+ Dietary Supplement Bottle
  • Label on Mindbodygreen Ultimate Multivitamin+ Dietary Supplement Bottles
Name of Product:
Ultimate Multivitamin+ Dietary Supplement Bottles
Hazard:

The bottles are filled with dietary supplements containing iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
January 29, 2026
Units:

About 148,370

Consumer Contact

Mindbodygreen by email at multi@mindbodygreen.com, or online at shop.mindbodygreen.com/pages/multi-update or www.shop.mindbodygreen.com and click “Important Multi packaging update” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Mindbodygreen Ultimate Multivitamin+ dietary supplement bottles with the following UPC, lot numbers and manufacturing dates (Month/Year format). The dietary supplements come in eight-ounce amber glass bottles with black caps, each containing 60 capsules. The UPC, lot numbers and manufacturing dates are printed on the bottle.

UPCLot NumberManufacturing Date
8500279751770515I109/2021
0130B201/2022
0187I208/2022
0324J210/2022
0309A312/2022
0368L212/2022
0272B302/2023
 0408H306/2023
0143A412/2023
0179C402/2024
850027975429402113105/2024
403321107/2024
408084110/2024
A01061103/2025
A02121103/2025
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bottles out of sight and reach of children and contact Mindbodygreen for a free, child-resistant replacement cap. Once the supplements are secured, consumers can continue to use the supplements as directed.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Mindbodygreen.com from November 2021 through November 2025 for between $40 and $70, depending on subscription.
Manufacturer(s):
Arizona Nutritional Supplements, of Chandler, Arizona and VitaQuest, of Caldwell, New Jersey
Distributor(s):
Mindbodygreen, of Miami, Florida
Manufactured In:
USA
Recall number:
26-221

