Tomum Minoxidil Hair Serum Spray Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Distributed by Belleka

The hair serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The hair serum’s bottles are not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 27,400
Belleka at 862 244-1785 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at tomumcs@gmail.com, or online at https://itomum.com/contact-us/ or https://itomum.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves spray bottles for Tomum Minoxidil Hair Growth Treatment, 100 mL. The spray bottles are silver with a blue wraparound label and black cap. The bottles are packaged in a blue box and both the bottle and box have “TOMUM” and “Hair Growth Treatment” printed on labels located on their fronts.
Consumers should secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact Belleka for a free replacement product, including two child-resistant bottles of serum (60 mL per unit). Consumers will be asked to dispose of the recalled product bottle and send a photo of the bottle in the trash to Belleka at tomumcs@gmail.com.
None reported
Chifengrongxiangshangmaoyouxiangongsi, dba Haircare Solution, of China; SOLUVIA LLC, of Brooklyn, New York, US; Xingchang Technology Co., Ltd., dba Xingchang, of China.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.