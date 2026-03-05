 Skip to main content

Tomum Minoxidil Hair Serum Spray Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Distributed by Belleka

  • Recalled Tomum Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment (Front view)
  • Recalled Tomum Minoxidil -Hair Regrowth Treatment (Rear view)
Name of Product:
Tomum Hair Regrowth Treatment with Minoxidil for Men and Women Spray Bottles
Hazard:

The hair serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The hair serum’s bottles are not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 05, 2026
Units:

About 27,400

Consumer Contact

Belleka at 862 244-1785 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at tomumcs@gmail.com, or online at https://itomum.com/contact-us/ or https://itomum.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves spray bottles for Tomum Minoxidil Hair Growth Treatment, 100 mL.  The spray bottles are silver with a blue wraparound label and black cap. The bottles are packaged in a blue box and both the bottle and box have “TOMUM” and “Hair Growth Treatment” printed on labels located on their fronts.

Remedy:

Consumers should secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact Belleka for a free replacement product, including two child-resistant bottles of serum (60 mL per unit). Consumers will be asked to dispose of the recalled product bottle and send a photo of the bottle in the trash to Belleka at tomumcs@gmail.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from March 2025 through September 2025 for about $20.
Distributor(s):
Belleka Inc, dba TOMUM, of China
Retailers:

Chifengrongxiangshangmaoyouxiangongsi, dba Haircare Solution, of China; SOLUVIA LLC, of Brooklyn, New York, US; Xingchang Technology Co., Ltd., dba Xingchang, of China.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-312

