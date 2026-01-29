Viofairy Hair Growth Serum Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by FDAF

The serum bottles contain minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 8,600
FDAF by email at sesuall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Viofairy Hair Growth Serum. The hair serum comes in black and gold packaging and a black bottle with gold and white label and a black cap. The hair serum has “VIOFAIRY HAIR GROWTH SERUM” and “5% MINOXIDIL With BIOTIN” printed on labels located the front of the bottle.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children and contact FDAF for instructions on how to destroy the recalled bottles and to receive a free replacement. Consumers will be asked to pour the contents of the bottle into the trash and email a photo of the bottle in the trash to sesuall@outlook.com.
None reported
Shen Zhen Shi Yi Jiu Si Mao Yi You Xian Gong Si dba FDAF, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.