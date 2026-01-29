 Skip to main content

Viofairy Hair Growth Serum Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by FDAF

  • Recalled VIOFAIRY Hair Growth Serum bottle and packaging
  • Recalled VIOFAIRY Hair Growth Serum bottle and packaging (Back)
Name of Product:
Viofairy Hair Growth Serum
Hazard:

The serum bottles contain minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
January 29, 2026
Units:

About 8,600

Consumer Contact

FDAF by email at sesuall@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Viofairy Hair Growth Serum. The hair serum comes in black and gold packaging and a black bottle with gold and white label and a black cap. The hair serum has “VIOFAIRY HAIR GROWTH SERUM” and “5% MINOXIDIL With BIOTIN” printed on labels located the front of the bottle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children and contact FDAF for instructions on how to destroy the recalled bottles and to receive a free replacement. Consumers will be asked to pour the contents of the bottle into the trash and email a photo of the bottle in the trash to sesuall@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from January 2024 through September 2025 for about $15.
Manufacturer(s):
Guangzhou Runshu BioTech Co., Ltd. of China
Retailer:

Shen Zhen Shi Yi Jiu Si Mao Yi You Xian Gong Si   dba FDAF, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-231

