Superb Sports Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Babies from Drowning Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon.com by DualOranges Store

The recalled bath seats violate the federal safety regulation for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death to babies due to drowning hazard.
About 1,050
DualOranges Store collect at 980-398-2313 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at info@dualoranges.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Superb Sports baby bath seats. The bath seats were sold in light blue only. They have a built-in anti-slip cushion and come with four big suction cups. They are made of polypropylene (PP) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) plastic material. Stickers featuring clouds, a lion, a sun and a squirrel holding two balloons are on the front bar. The bath seats measure about 12 inches long, 13 inches wide and 8 inches high.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bath seats immediately, and contact DualOranges Store via email at info@dualoranges.com for information on how to dispose of the product and submit a photograph to obtain a full refund. DualOranges Store and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Shen Zhen Cheng Cheng Ke Ji You Xian Gong Si, dba DualOranges Store, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.