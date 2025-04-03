 Skip to main content

Superb Sports Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Babies from Drowning Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon.com by DualOranges Store

  • Recalled Superb Sports baby bath seat – light blue (front view)
  • Recalled Superb Sports baby bath seat – light blue (top view)
Name of Product:
Superb Sports Baby Bath Seats
Hazard:

The recalled bath seats violate the federal safety regulation for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death to babies due to drowning hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 03, 2025
Units:

About 1,050

Consumer Contact

DualOranges Store collect at 980-398-2313 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at info@dualoranges.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Superb Sports baby bath seats. The bath seats were sold in light blue only. They have a built-in anti-slip cushion and come with four big suction cups. They are made of polypropylene (PP) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) plastic material. Stickers featuring clouds, a lion, a sun and a squirrel holding two balloons are on the front bar. The bath seats measure about 12 inches long, 13 inches wide and 8 inches high.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bath seats immediately, and contact DualOranges Store via email at info@dualoranges.com for information on how to dispose of the product and submit a photograph to obtain a full refund. DualOranges Store and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from February 2024 through November 2024 for between $46 and $60.
Retailer:

Shen Zhen Cheng Cheng Ke Ji You Xian Gong Si, dba DualOranges Store, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-205

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Superb Sports baby bath seat – light blue (front view)
Superb Sports Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Babies from Drowning Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon.com by DualOranges Store

The recalled bath seats violate the federal safety regulation for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death to babies due to drowning hazard.

