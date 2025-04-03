 Skip to main content

Honda Recalls Accessory Heaters for Side-by-Side Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled accessory heater system and control panel
  • Compatible Honda Pioneer and Honda Talon vehicles
Name of Product:
Accessory Heaters for Model Years 2022-2024 Honda Pioneer 1000, 2023-2025 Pioneer 700, and 2022-2024 Honda Talon 1000 Side-by-Side vehicles
Hazard:

The recalled accessory heaters can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 03, 2025
Units:

About 2,340 Accessory Heaters

Consumer Contact

American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at https://powersports.honda.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information or at https://powersports.honda.com/recalls.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves accessory heaters that are compatible with model years 2023-2025 Honda Pioneer 700 (SXS700), 2022-2024 Pioneer 1000 (SXS1000), and 2022-2024 Talon 1000 (SXS1000S) vehicles. The accessory heaters were sold separately from the vehicles. Affected vehicles have been fitted with the Honda accessory heater system, which has a mounted control panel on the vehicle’s dash with controls for air speed, air flow direction and temperature. Customers can enter the vehicle’s VIN at https://powersports.honda.com/recalls to see if the vehicle is compatible with the recalled accessory heater. Refer to the Technical Information - Vehicle Identification section in the owner’s manual to locate the vehicle’s VIN.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled accessory heaters immediately and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Honda has received three reports of the recalled accessory heaters overheating, including two incidents resulting in fires and vehicle damage. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:
Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from January 2022 through September 2024 for between $900 and $1,040.
Distributor(s):
American Honda Motor Co. Inc, of Torrance, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-207

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

