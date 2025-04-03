Honda Recalls Accessory Heaters for Side-by-Side Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled accessory heaters can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 2,340 Accessory Heaters
American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at https://powersports.honda.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information or at https://powersports.honda.com/recalls.
This recall involves accessory heaters that are compatible with model years 2023-2025 Honda Pioneer 700 (SXS700), 2022-2024 Pioneer 1000 (SXS1000), and 2022-2024 Talon 1000 (SXS1000S) vehicles. The accessory heaters were sold separately from the vehicles. Affected vehicles have been fitted with the Honda accessory heater system, which has a mounted control panel on the vehicle’s dash with controls for air speed, air flow direction and temperature. Customers can enter the vehicle’s VIN at https://powersports.honda.com/recalls to see if the vehicle is compatible with the recalled accessory heater. Refer to the Technical Information - Vehicle Identification section in the owner’s manual to locate the vehicle’s VIN.
Consumers should stop using the recalled accessory heaters immediately and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Honda has received three reports of the recalled accessory heaters overheating, including two incidents resulting in fires and vehicle damage. No injuries have been reported.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
