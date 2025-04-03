Five Below Recalls Room2Room LED Iridescent Bear Lights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The power switch on the USB cord can overheat and melt, posing fire and burn hazards.
Five Below toll-free at 844-452-3569 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at Recalls@FiveBelow.com, or online at https://www.fivebelow.com/info/five-below-recalls-led-iridescent-bear-light or at https://www.fivebelow.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Room2Room LED iridescent bear lights. The lights measure about 7.5 inches tall by 9.3 inches wide and have a USB plug with an on/off switch. “Room 2 Room,” “LED Iridescent Bear Light” and model number “LD-0030” are on a sticker on the bottom of the bear. The UPC code “1922340368444” is printed on the bottom of the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lights and either return them to any Five Below store or contact Five Below customer service for a full refund. Consumers can receive a refund to the original credit card used for purchase, cash, or store credit when they return the lights to the store where purchased, or a check or store credit from Five Below customer service when they submit a photo of the light with the cord cut. Consumers should then dispose of the light in their household trash. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.
The firm has received 28 reports of the USB cord overheating and melting, including six reports of burns to fingers. There were also two reports of property damage, including burns to a wall and a headboard.
Five Below Inc., of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
