Five Below Recalls Room2Room LED Iridescent Bear Lights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Room2Room LED Iridescent Bear Light
  • Location of label under the recalled Room2Room LED Iridescent Bear Light
Name of Product:
Room2Room LED Iridescent Bear Lights
Hazard:

The power switch on the USB cord can overheat and melt, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 03, 2025
Units:

About 29,000

Consumer Contact

Five Below toll-free at 844-452-3569 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at Recalls@FiveBelow.com, or online at https://www.fivebelow.com/info/five-below-recalls-led-iridescent-bear-light or at https://www.fivebelow.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Room2Room LED iridescent bear lights. The lights measure about 7.5 inches tall by 9.3 inches wide and have a USB plug with an on/off switch. “Room 2 Room,” “LED Iridescent Bear Light” and model number “LD-0030” are on a sticker on the bottom of the bear. The UPC code “1922340368444” is printed on the bottom of the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lights and either return them to any Five Below store or contact Five Below customer service for a full refund. Consumers can receive a refund to the original credit card used for purchase, cash, or store credit when they return the lights to the store where purchased, or a check or store credit from Five Below customer service when they submit a photo of the light with the cord cut. Consumers should then dispose of the light in their household trash. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 28 reports of the USB cord overheating and melting, including six reports of burns to fingers. There were also two reports of property damage, including burns to a wall and a headboard. 

Sold Exclusively At:
Five Below stores nationwide and online at fivebelow.com from September 2024 through February 2025 for about $12.
Distributor(s):
1616 Holdings Inc., of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Retailer:

Five Below Inc., of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-204
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

