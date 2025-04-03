Five Below Recalls Room2Room LED Iridescent Bear Lights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lights and either return them to any Five Below store or contact Five Below customer service for a full refund. Consumers can receive a refund to the original credit card used for purchase, cash, or store credit when they return the lights to the store where purchased, or a check or store credit from Five Below customer service when they submit a photo of the light with the cord cut. Consumers should then dispose of the light in their household trash. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.