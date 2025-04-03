Sakar Recalls Vivitar Blender Bottles Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

The blender’s blades can continue to operate when the bottle is not attached to the blender, posing a laceration hazard.
About 199,000
Sakar at 800-592-9541 anytime, email at support@sakar.com, or online at https://www.vivitar.com/pages/recalls or https://www.vivitar.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Vivitar Blender Bottles. The bottles are made of clear plastic and have a white plastic base with a white top. "VIVITAR," "Description: Blender Bottle," "ITEM: ES15-BB-TA" and "MID #5220824" are printed on a sticker located under the white plastic base of the bottle. "MID #5220824"is also stamped on the underside of the white plastic base.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blender bottles and contact Sakar for instructions on how to receive a full refund in the form of a $5 Target gift card or a check, and a pre-paid return shipping label. The recalled blender must be returned to Sakar to receive the refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. Consumers should not return the recalled units to Target stores. Sakar is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received one report where the consumer was able to remove the bottle from the base while the blades were engaged. No injuries have been reported.
Sakar International Inc., of Edison, New Jersey
