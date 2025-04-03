 Skip to main content

Sakar Recalls Vivitar Blender Bottles Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

  • Recalled Vivitar Blender Bottle
  • "VIVITAR," "Description: Blender Bottle," "ITEM: ES15-BB-TA" and "MID #5220824" located under the white plastic base of the bottle
Name of Product:
Vivitar Blender Bottles
Hazard:

The blender’s blades can continue to operate when the bottle is not attached to the blender, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 03, 2025
Units:

About 199,000

Consumer Contact

Sakar at 800-592-9541 anytime, email at support@sakar.com, or online at https://www.vivitar.com/pages/recalls or https://www.vivitar.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Vivitar Blender Bottles. The bottles are made of clear plastic and have a white plastic base with a white top. "VIVITAR," "Description: Blender Bottle," "ITEM: ES15-BB-TA" and "MID #5220824" are printed on a sticker located under the white plastic base of the bottle. "MID #5220824"is also stamped on the underside of the white plastic base.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blender bottles and contact Sakar for instructions on how to receive a full refund in the form of a $5 Target gift card or a check, and a pre-paid return shipping label. The recalled blender must be returned to Sakar to receive the refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. Consumers should not return the recalled units to Target stores. Sakar is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report where the consumer was able to remove the bottle from the base while the blades were engaged. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from December 2024 through January 2025 for about $5.
Importer(s):

Sakar International Inc., of Edison, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-214
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

