Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Ice Crushers Due to Fire Hazard

The ice crusher can experience a thermal event and ignite, posing a fire hazard.
About 11,650 (In addition, about 1,060 were sold in Canada)
Sanven Technology toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recalling@vevor.com, or online at https://www.vevor.com/pages/vevor-ice-shaver-recall or at www.vevor.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Vevor’s ice crushing machines designed for consumer use. The ice crusher has a handle that consumers press down to feed ice into a shoot; the handle activates a cutter within the feed shoot. The products were advertised as Ice Shavers, Ice Crushers, and Snow Cone Makers. The ice crushing machines were all sold under model number BY-300 and BY-300 FS and came in yellow, red, silver and blue. “Vevor” and the model number are printed on a label on the top of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ice crusher and contact Sanven for a full refund. Consumers should email a photograph of the ice crusher with the unplugged power cord cut in half to recalling@vevor.com.
Sanven has received two reports of thermal events, including one fire.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.