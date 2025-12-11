 Skip to main content

Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Ice Crushers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Vevor Ice Crusher, model number BY-300 in yellow (SBY-300FD110V3ZIQV1)
  • Recalled Vevor Ice Crusher, model number BY-300 in red (SBY-300FD110VE784V1)
  • Recalled Vevor Ice Crusher, model number BY-300 in silver (SBY-300FD110VLDK1V1)
  • Recalled Vevor Ice Crusher, model number BY-300FS in blue (SBJBXS220300WRVKAV1)
  • Recalled Vevor Ice Crusher, model number BY-300FS in silver (SBJBXS220300WSNSVV1)
  • Recalled Vevor Ice Crusher, model number BY-300FS in red (SBJBXS220300W1L2RV1)
  • Label on top of Recalled Vevor Ice Crusher
Name of Product:
Vevor Ice Crushers
Hazard:

The ice crusher can experience a thermal event and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 11, 2025
Units:

About 11,650 (In addition, about 1,060 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Sanven Technology toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recalling@vevor.com, or online at https://www.vevor.com/pages/vevor-ice-shaver-recall or at www.vevor.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Vevor’s ice crushing machines designed for consumer use. The ice crusher has a handle that consumers press down to feed ice into a shoot; the handle activates a cutter within the feed shoot. The products were advertised as Ice Shavers, Ice Crushers, and Snow Cone Makers. The ice crushing machines were all sold under model number BY-300 and BY-300 FS and came in yellow, red, silver and blue. “Vevor” and the model number are printed on a label on the top of the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ice crusher and contact Sanven for a full refund. Consumers should email a photograph of the ice crusher with the unplugged power cord cut in half to recalling@vevor.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

Sanven has received two reports of thermal events, including one fire.

Sold Online At:
Vevor.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, HomeDepot.com and Lowes.com from July 2021 through July 2025 for between $40 and $86
Distributor(s):
Sanven Technology Ltd., dba Vevor, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-147

