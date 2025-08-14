Drinkmate Recalls 1-Liter Carbonation Bottles Due to Serious Impact and Laceration Hazards

The recalled Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles can explode during use, posing serious impact, laceration and hearing damage hazards to users and bystanders.
About 106,200 (In addition, about 5,000 were sold in Canada)
Drinkmate toll-free at 844-812-6241 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Support@idrinkproducts.com or online at https://idrinkproducts.com/pages/drinkmate-safety-recall-of-1l-pet-bottles or https://idrinkproducts.com/ and click the banner at the top of the page or click on “2025 Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves certain 1L Carbonation Bottles with a clear polyethylene terephthalate (PET) body and caps and bases in red, blue, white and black plastic. The recalled bottles have expiration dates between 01/2026 and 10/2026, which are printed on the side of the bottle. Only bottles within this expiration date are included in the recall. These bottles were sold both individually and as part of some Drinkmate OmniFizz starter kits.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bottles and contact Drinkmate to receive a free replacement bottle. Consumers will be asked to fill out a replacement form at https://idrinkproducts.com/pages/drinkmate-safety-recall-of-1l-pet-bottles, upload a photo of the bottle permanently marked with the word “Recall” and properly dispose of it. Consumers will receive a code to order the free replacement bottle through Drinkmate’s website, shipping included.
Drinkmate has received eight reports of the bottle exploding while in use, including four reports resulting in lacerations, impact injuries and hearing damage.
IDrink Products Inc. dba Drinkmate, Inc., of Saline, Michigan
