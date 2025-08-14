 Skip to main content

Drinkmate Recalls 1-Liter Carbonation Bottles Due to Serious Impact and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles
  • Recalled Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottle label with expiration date
Name of Product:
Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles
Hazard:

The recalled Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles can explode during use, posing serious impact, laceration and hearing damage hazards to users and bystanders.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 14, 2025
Units:

About 106,200 (In addition, about 5,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Drinkmate toll-free at 844-812-6241 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Support@idrinkproducts.com or online at https://idrinkproducts.com/pages/drinkmate-safety-recall-of-1l-pet-bottles  or https://idrinkproducts.com/ and click the banner at the top of the page or click on “2025 Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain 1L Carbonation Bottles with a clear polyethylene terephthalate (PET) body and caps and bases in red, blue, white and black plastic. The recalled bottles have expiration dates between 01/2026 and 10/2026, which are printed on the side of the bottle. Only bottles within this expiration date are included in the recall. These bottles were sold both individually and as part of some Drinkmate OmniFizz starter kits.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bottles and contact Drinkmate to receive a free replacement bottle. Consumers will be asked to fill out a replacement form at https://idrinkproducts.com/pages/drinkmate-safety-recall-of-1l-pet-bottles, upload a photo of the bottle permanently marked with the word “Recall” and properly dispose of it. Consumers will receive a code to order the free replacement bottle through Drinkmate’s website, shipping included. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Drinkmate has received eight reports of the bottle exploding while in use, including four reports resulting in lacerations, impact injuries and hearing damage.

Sold Online At:
iDrinkproducts.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and HomeDepot.com from April 2023 through October 2024 for about $20 individually or $130 as a part of some Drinkmate OmniFizz starter kits.
Importer(s):

IDrink Products Inc. dba Drinkmate, Inc., of Saline, Michigan

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-435
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

