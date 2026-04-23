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Children’s Tower Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by TOETOL HOME

  • Recalled TOETOL HOME Children’s Tower Stool – gray finish
  • Recalled TOETOL HOME Children’s Tower Stool – gray finish
Name of Product:
TOETOL Tower Stools
Hazard:

The recalled tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the tower’s sides, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 23, 2026
Units:

About 3,000

Consumer Contact

TOETOL HOME via email at TOETOLHOMEStepStoolsrecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves TOETOL HOME-branded children’s tower stools, model DETD0001. The wooden kitchen tower step stools were sold in white, gray and dark wood colors and measure about 20 inches deep, 15 inches wide and 36 inches tall with model DETD0001 printed on a label on the side.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tower stools and contact TOETOL HOME for a full refund.  Consumers will be asked to destroy the stool by disassembling it and send a photo of the destroyed stool to TOETOLHOMEStepStoolsrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 18 reports of the stools collapsing, resulting in eleven injuries including contusions, cuts and scrapes.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2024 through March 2026 for about $130.
Importer(s):

Dali Fortune Trade CO., dba TOETOL HOME, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-432

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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