Children’s Tower Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by AMZCMJ DGD

The recalled tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the tower’s sides, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards.
About 130
AMZCMJ DGD by email at dgdtoddlertowerrecall@dchskj.cn.
Recall Details
This recall involves AMZCMJ DGD-branded children’s tower stools. The wooden kitchen stools measure about 15 inches deep, 22 inches wide and 34 inches tall. They are foldable and convert into a table and a chair and have a blackboard. The brand name is printed on the product’s order receipt.
Consumers should stop using the recalled tower stools immediately and contact AMZCMJ DGD for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the stool by writing "recalled" in permanent marker on all sides, disassembling it and sending a photo of the destroyed stool to dgdtoddlertowerrecall@dchskj.cn. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
The firm is aware of seven incidents of children falling from the stool or becoming entrapped, resulting in four injuries such as contusions, splinters and scrapes.
SiPaiSaiErDianZiShangWu (ShenZhen)YouXianGongSi, dba AMZCMJ DGD, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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