ZWILLING J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft Recalls Electric Water Kettles Due to Risk of Serious Injury Due to Burn Hazard

The kettle’s handle can loosen and separate from the kettle, causing hot contents to spill, posing a risk of serious injury due to a burn hazard.
About 113,440 (In addition, about 43,963 were sold in Canada and about 48 were sold in Mexico)
Zwilling J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft toll free at 866-963-4583 or via email at enfinigy-kettle-recall@zwilling.com or online at zwilling.com/kettle-recall or zwilling.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves ZWILLING J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft Enfinigy Kettle (1.5 l) and Enfinigy Kettle Pro (1.5 l). The electric stainless-steel kettles come in various colors including black, silver, rose, gold, and pure-white. ZWILLING is silk printed on the kettle itself. Affected model numbers are: 53101-200, 53101-201 (1.5L ENFINIGY Electric Kettle); 53101-500, 53101-501, 53101-502, 53101-503, 53101-504 (1.5L ENFINIGY Electric Kettle Pro). The model numbers and “ZWILLING” can be found on the bottom of the kettle and the bottom of the power base.
Consumers should stop using the recalled kettles immediately and contact ZWILLING J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft for a full refund. Consumers in the U.S. should visit www.zwilling.com/kettle-recall for instructions on how to make the kettle unusable, which includes unplugging the kettle, cutting the cord, and uploading a photo of the product. Afterwards, consumers should safely dispose of the product.
The firm has received five reports of incidents in connection with the kettle’s handle separating, including one reported second-degree burn. In total, the firm has received 163 reports of the kettle’s handle separating or loosening.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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