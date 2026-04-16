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Free-Standing Professional Gas Ranges Recalled Due to Risk of Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Fisher & Paykel

  • Recalled Fisher & Paykel Range Model RGV3-304-N-RGV3-304-L
  • Recalled Fisher & Paykel Range Model RGV3-305-N-RGV3-305-L
  • Recalled Fisher & Paykel Range Model RGV3-366-N-RGV3-366-L
  • Recalled Fisher & Paykel Range Model RGV3-485-GD-N-RGV3-485-GD-L
  • Recalled Fisher & Paykel Range Model RGV3-486GD-L-RGV3-486GD-N
  • Recalled Fisher & Paykel Range Model RGV3-488-N-RGV3-488-L
  • Recalled Model number and Serial Number on Rating Plate
Name of Product:
Fisher & Paykel Gas Ranges
Hazard:

The ovens in the ranges can experience a delayed ignition, causing gas to accumulate and the oven door to open from combustion, posing a burn hazard to users.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 16, 2026
Units:

About 433 (In addition, about 70 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Fisher & Paykel toll-free at 866-936-7327 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at techphotos@fisherpaykel.com, with the title “Ignitor Inspection” or online at https://support.fisherpaykel.com/s/product-recall/professional-ranges or fisherpaykel.com and click on “Support” and then “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Fisher & Paykel 30, 36 and 48-inch stainless steel, free-standing or self-contained gas ranges (RGV3 models). The gas ranges come in natural gas or liquified petroleum gas. The recalled models have a serial number starting with EEV, ERV, EAV, EYV, EUV, ELV or RFV. The model and serial numbers are printed on the rating plate located on either the back of the product or behind the front kick strip. The recalled gas ranges include: 
 

Recalled Model Number Serial Number Date Code UPC Code 
RGV3-305-N EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx May 25 to Jan 26 822843828494 
RGV3-305-L EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx May 25 to Jan 26 822843828500 
RGV3-366-N EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx May 25 to Jan 26 822843820023 
RGV3-366-L EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx May 25 to Jan 26 822843820030 
RGV3-304-N EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx May 25 to Jan 26 822843820047 
RGV3-304-L EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx May 25 to Jan 26 822843820054 
RGV3-486GD-N EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx May 25 to Jan 26 822843823833 
RGV3-486GD-L EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx May 25 to Jan 26 822843823840 
RGV3-488N EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx May 25 to Jan 26 822843829736 
RGV3-488L EEVxxxxxx to EKVxxxxxx May 25 to Oct 25 822843829743 
RGV3-485GD-N EEVxxxxxx to EAVxxxxxx May 25 to Aug 25 822843829750 
RGV3-485GD-L EEVxxxxxx to ELVxxxxxx May 25 to Dec 25 822843829767 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the ovens in the recalled gas ranges immediately and contact Fisher & Paykel for a free inspection and repair. Fisher & Paykel will provide professional in-home repair of the oven’s ignitor. Consumers can continue to use the cooktop burners on the range.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 18 reports of gas ranges with delayed ignition and one report of a minor burn injury. 

Sold At:
Factory Builder Stores, Albert Lee Inc and other appliance retail stores nationwide from June 2025 through March 2026 for between $6,200 and $14,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Fisher & Paykel Appliances (Thailand) Co., Ltd, of Thailand
Manufactured In:
Thailand
Recall number:
26-419
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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