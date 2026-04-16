Free-Standing Professional Gas Ranges Recalled Due to Risk of Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Fisher & Paykel

The ovens in the ranges can experience a delayed ignition, causing gas to accumulate and the oven door to open from combustion, posing a burn hazard to users.
About 433 (In addition, about 70 were sold in Canada)
Fisher & Paykel toll-free at 866-936-7327 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at techphotos@fisherpaykel.com, with the title “Ignitor Inspection” or online at https://support.fisherpaykel.com/s/product-recall/professional-ranges or fisherpaykel.com and click on “Support” and then “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Fisher & Paykel 30, 36 and 48-inch stainless steel, free-standing or self-contained gas ranges (RGV3 models). The gas ranges come in natural gas or liquified petroleum gas. The recalled models have a serial number starting with EEV, ERV, EAV, EYV, EUV, ELV or RFV. The model and serial numbers are printed on the rating plate located on either the back of the product or behind the front kick strip. The recalled gas ranges include:
|Recalled Model Number
|Serial Number
|Date Code
|UPC Code
|RGV3-305-N
|EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx
|May 25 to Jan 26
|822843828494
|RGV3-305-L
|EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx
|May 25 to Jan 26
|822843828500
|RGV3-366-N
|EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx
|May 25 to Jan 26
|822843820023
|RGV3-366-L
|EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx
|May 25 to Jan 26
|822843820030
|RGV3-304-N
|EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx
|May 25 to Jan 26
|822843820047
|RGV3-304-L
|EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx
|May 25 to Jan 26
|822843820054
|RGV3-486GD-N
|EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx
|May 25 to Jan 26
|822843823833
|RGV3-486GD-L
|EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx
|May 25 to Jan 26
|822843823840
|RGV3-488N
|EEVxxxxxx to RFVxxxxxx
|May 25 to Jan 26
|822843829736
|RGV3-488L
|EEVxxxxxx to EKVxxxxxx
|May 25 to Oct 25
|822843829743
|RGV3-485GD-N
|EEVxxxxxx to EAVxxxxxx
|May 25 to Aug 25
|822843829750
|RGV3-485GD-L
|EEVxxxxxx to ELVxxxxxx
|May 25 to Dec 25
|822843829767
Consumers should stop using the ovens in the recalled gas ranges immediately and contact Fisher & Paykel for a free inspection and repair. Fisher & Paykel will provide professional in-home repair of the oven’s ignitor. Consumers can continue to use the cooktop burners on the range.
The firm has received 18 reports of gas ranges with delayed ignition and one report of a minor burn injury.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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