Residential Elevators Recalls Elevator StrikeLock Hoistway Door Locking Device Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Injury Hazards

The elevator’s StrikeLock hoistway door locking device can allow the elevator cab to move with a landing door open, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to fall and injury hazards.
About 450
Residential Elevators toll-free at 800-832-2004 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at StrikeLock@Residentialelevators.com, or online at www.residentialelevators.com/recall-information/strikelock-locking-device or www.residentialelevators.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the StrikeLock hoistway door locking device, used to secure a residential elevator hoistway landing door. The product is silver in color. The door locking device is installed into the landing door jamb and looks similar to a standard door latch plate.
Consumers should immediately stop using the residential elevator systems where StrikeLock hoistway door locking devices are installed and contact Residential Elevators or the local elevator dealer that installed their residential elevator system to schedule a free repair of their StrikeLock hoistway door locking devices. Consumers should contact Residential Elevators or the local elevator dealer that installed their residential elevator system if they are uncertain whether their residential elevator has a StrikeLock hoistway door locking device installed.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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