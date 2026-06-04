Wyze Labs Recalls Solar Cam Pan Security Cameras Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled Wyze Solar Cam Pan security cameras’ incorrect assembly instructions can lead consumers to accidentally puncture the lithium‑ion battery’s metal casing, causing the battery to rapidly overheat, posing a risk of serious injury or property damage from fire and burn hazards.
About 321,360 (In addition, about 2,560 were sold in Canada)
Wyze Labs toll free at 888-832-7226 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@wyze.com, or online at http://www.wyze.com/SCPrecall or https://www.wyze.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recalled Wyze Solar Cam Pan are lithium-ion battery operated outdoor security cameras. The products are wire-free, equipped with motorized pan-and-tilt functionality and an integrated solar panel. The model number, WYZESCPWH, is located on the back of the camera. They were sold in white.
Consumers should stop using the recalled Wyze Solar Cam Pan security camera immediately and visit http://www.wyze.com/SCPrecall to determine whether your device is affected by the recall. All consumers who used the long, flat-head screw to install the solar panel on top of the camera should participate in the recall. If you are uncertain about the type of screw used during installation, please consult the company's website for detailed guidance and assistance on identification procedures. The firm is offering all affected consumers a free replacement camera with solar panel accessory, a full refund or a gift card for the original purchase price to use on the firm’s website. Consumers will be required to attest to disposal of the recalled camera. Consumers should dispose of the camera in accordance with local and state regulations.
Note: Do not throw this recalled camera with lithium-ion battery in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
The firm has received 13 consumer reports of the security cameras overheating, and six exploding and catching on fire, including six reports of consumers suffering minor burns.
Wyze Labs, Inc., of Kirkland, Washington
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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