Wyze Labs Recalls Solar Cam Pan Security Cameras Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Wyze Solar Cam Pan security camera immediately and visit http://www.wyze.com/SCPrecall to determine whether your device is affected by the recall. All consumers who used the long, flat-head screw to install the solar panel on top of the camera should participate in the recall. If you are uncertain about the type of screw used during installation, please consult the company's website for detailed guidance and assistance on identification procedures. The firm is offering all affected consumers a free replacement camera with solar panel accessory, a full refund or a gift card for the original purchase price to use on the firm’s website. Consumers will be required to attest to disposal of the recalled camera. Consumers should dispose of the camera in accordance with local and state regulations.

Note: Do not throw this recalled camera with lithium-ion battery in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.