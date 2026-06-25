Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Recalls Amana Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burns

The heating element can remain energized during a ground fault, despite being turned off, posing a risk of fire or burn injury to consumers.
About 13,514 (In addition, about 53 were sold in Canada)
DCT toll-free at 855-812-8989 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com/amana-ttw-wrac-recall or www.amana-ptac.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom right of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Amana brand Window-Room-Air-Conditioners and Through the Wall air conditioners or heat pumps. The products are white-colored, and the brand name is printed on most of the units’ control covers. The units are used to provide room climate control. They most often are installed at hotels, apartment buildings, and commercial spaces.
The model number is located on the front of the unit on the front edge of the base pan on a white sticker. Recalled units have a model number beginning with PB, AH or AE. The serial number is under the bar code that is under the model number. The model numbers in the recall include:
|Product
|Model Name
|Model Type
|Through the Wall (TTW)
|PBH113J35AA
|Heat Pump
|PBH093J35AA
|Heat Pump
|PBH073J35AA
|Heat Pump
|PBE123J35AA
|Air Conditioner
|PBE093J35AA
|Air Conditioner
|Window-Room-Air-Conditioners (WRAC)
|AH183J35AA
|Heat Pump
|AH123J35AA
|Heat Pump
|AH093J35AA
|Heat Pump
|AE183J35AA
|Air Conditioner
|AE123J35AA
|Air Conditioner
|AE093J35AA
|Air Conditioner
Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, Inc. (DCT) to submit a request for a full refund. Consumers will be required to provide their contact information, cut the product’s cord, and then upload a photo of the product’s serial number and cut cord in order to receive a full refund of the unit.
DCT has received one report of plastic on the unit melting. No injuries have been reported.
Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, Inc., of Houston, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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