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Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Recalls Amana Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burns

  • Recalled Amana Through the Wall (TTW) air conditioner and heat pumps (models beginning with PB)
  • Recalled Amana Window-Room-Air-Conditioner (WRAC) air conditioners and heat pumps (models AH123J35AA, AH093J35AA, AE123J35AA, and AE093J35AA)
  • Recalled Amana Window-Room-Air-Conditioner (WRAC) air conditioners and heat pumps (models AH183J35AA and AE183J35AA)
  • Location of label with model and serial number on the front bottom of the base pan
  • Model AH123J35AA label example
  • Model PBH113J35AA label example
Name of Product:
Amana Window-Room-Air-Conditioners (WRAC) and Through the Wall (TTW) air conditioners or heat pumps
Hazard:

The heating element can remain energized during a ground fault, despite being turned off, posing a risk of fire or burn injury to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 25, 2026
Units:

About 13,514 (In addition, about 53 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

DCT toll-free at 855-812-8989 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com/amana-ttw-wrac-recall or www.amana-ptac.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom right of the page for more information. 

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain Amana brand Window-Room-Air-Conditioners and Through the Wall air conditioners or heat pumps. The products are white-colored, and the brand name is printed on most of the units’ control covers. The units are used to provide room climate control. They most often are installed at hotels, apartment buildings, and commercial spaces. 

The model number is located on the front of the unit on the front edge of the base pan on a white sticker.  Recalled units have a model number beginning with PB, AH or AE. The serial number is under the bar code that is under the model number. The model numbers in the recall include: 

Product Model Name Model Type 
Through the Wall (TTW) PBH113J35AA Heat Pump 
PBH093J35AA Heat Pump 
PBH073J35AA Heat Pump 
PBE123J35AA Air Conditioner 
PBE093J35AA Air Conditioner 
Window-Room-Air-Conditioners (WRAC) AH183J35AA Heat Pump 
AH123J35AA Heat Pump 
AH093J35AA Heat Pump 
AE183J35AA Air Conditioner 
AE123J35AA Air Conditioner 
AE093J35AA Air Conditioner 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, Inc. (DCT) to submit a request for a full refund. Consumers will be required to provide their contact information, cut the product’s cord, and then upload a photo of the product’s serial number and cut cord in order to receive a full refund of the unit. 

Incidents/Injuries:

DCT has received one report of plastic on the unit melting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Through direct sales and heating and cooling dealers nationwide from April 2025 through December 2025 for between $850 and $1,500.
Importer(s):

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, Inc., of Houston, Texas

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
26-581

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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