Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Recalls Amana Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burns

Description:

This recall involves certain Amana brand Window-Room-Air-Conditioners and Through the Wall air conditioners or heat pumps. The products are white-colored, and the brand name is printed on most of the units’ control covers. The units are used to provide room climate control. They most often are installed at hotels, apartment buildings, and commercial spaces.

The model number is located on the front of the unit on the front edge of the base pan on a white sticker. Recalled units have a model number beginning with PB, AH or AE. The serial number is under the bar code that is under the model number. The model numbers in the recall include: