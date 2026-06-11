Merkury Innovations Recalls Hot + Cool Heating and Cooling Fans Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard

The fan can overheat, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fire hazard.
About 18,000
Merkury Innovations toll-free 888-232-3143 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@merkuryinnovations.com or online at https://merkuryinnovations.com/pages/fanrecall or https://merkuryinnovations.com/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Merkury Innovations Hot + Cool Heating and Cooling Fan, a portable hot-and-cool bladeless fan and heater with model number MI-DHC02. The model number MI-DHC02 can be found on a white label on the bottom of the product and on the packaging. The fan heater is approximately 13 inches tall, 5 inches wide and 5 inches deep and weighs about 2 pounds.
Consumers should stop using the Hot + Cool Heating and Cooling Fan immediately and contact Merkury Innovations for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker the date, their initials, and the word "Recalled" on the product. Consumers should unplug the cord, safely cut the cord and upload a photo of the destroyed product to https://merkuryinnovations.com/pages/fanrecall. After registration is confirmed, instructions will be provided on how to dispose of the product.
The firm has received two reports of the fan catching fire when connected to a power source, including one report of smoke damage to property. No injuries have been reported.
Merkury Innovations of New York, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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