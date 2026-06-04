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Vornado Air Recalls SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled SRTH Small Room Tower Heater
Name of Product:
SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters
Hazard:

The recalled heater’s fan blade can detach from the motor shaft, which can cause the fan to slow or stop, leading to overheating and melting of the enclosure and internal parts. Melted internal parts can ignite and breach the enclosure if the thermal cut off or fuse does not timely activate, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 04, 2026
Units:

About 255,000 (In addition, about eight were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Vornado toll-free at 844-205-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at recalls.vornado.com and click on “SRTH Small Room Tower Heater Recall” or www.vornado.com and click on “Product Recalls” in the upper right corner of the webpage for more information.

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Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The recalled Vornado SRTH small room tower heaters were sold in black and white and measure about 12.5 inches high by 6 inches in diameter. The recalled heaters have two heat settings (low and high) and a fan only/no heat setting. The word “Vornado” with a “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit. The model “TYPE SRTH” is printed on the silver rating label located on the bottom of the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled heaters immediately and contact Vornado for instructions on how to submit photos of the product and proof of destruction to receive a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Vornado has received 32 reports of overheating from fan displacement, including eight reports of fire and one report of smoke inhalation.  

Sold At:
Stores nationwide, including Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and ACE Hardware, and online at Vornado.com and Amazon.com from August 2013 through May 2026 for between $40 and $50.
Importer(s):

Vornado Air, LLC, of Andover, Kansas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-532
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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