Vornado Air Recalls SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled heater’s fan blade can detach from the motor shaft, which can cause the fan to slow or stop, leading to overheating and melting of the enclosure and internal parts. Melted internal parts can ignite and breach the enclosure if the thermal cut off or fuse does not timely activate, posing a fire hazard.
About 255,000 (In addition, about eight were sold in Canada)
Vornado toll-free at 844-205-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at recalls.vornado.com and click on “SRTH Small Room Tower Heater Recall” or www.vornado.com and click on “Product Recalls” in the upper right corner of the webpage for more information.
Recall Details
The recalled Vornado SRTH small room tower heaters were sold in black and white and measure about 12.5 inches high by 6 inches in diameter. The recalled heaters have two heat settings (low and high) and a fan only/no heat setting. The word “Vornado” with a “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit. The model “TYPE SRTH” is printed on the silver rating label located on the bottom of the product.
Consumers should stop using the recalled heaters immediately and contact Vornado for instructions on how to submit photos of the product and proof of destruction to receive a full refund.
Vornado has received 32 reports of overheating from fan displacement, including eight reports of fire and one report of smoke inhalation.
Vornado Air, LLC, of Andover, Kansas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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