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Rowenta Recalls Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

  • X-Force Flex vacuum cleaner (red, black and silver) that has the recalled lithium-ion battery in the handle
  • The recalled Versatile X-Force lithium-ion battery, model ZR0097U2
  • Location of model number, ZR0097U2, and date code starting with either 23 or 24 (affected batteries were manufactured before December 2024) on the back of the recalled battery
Name of Product:
Rowenta Cordless Vacuum Cleaners with lithium-ion battery
Hazard:

The recalled lithium-ion battery in the vacuum cleaner can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury from fire and burn hazards. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 02, 2026
Units:

About 3,660

Consumer Contact

Rowenta toll-free at 800-769-3682 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.rowentausa.com/recall-campaign-xforce or http://www.rowentausa.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves cordless vacuum cleaners with a recalled lithium-ion battery that is housed in the handle of the device. The vacuum is sold in red, black and silver. There are two models, X-Force Flex 14.60 Animal, model number RH99A2U1 and X-Force Flex 15.60 Animal, model number RH99F2U1. The Versatile X-Force’s lithium-ion battery model number is ZR0097U2 with a date code that begins with either 23 or 24.  The batteries were sold separately or with the vacuum cleaners.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the vacuum immediately and remove the recalled lithium-ion battery from the handle. Visit the company's website at https://www.rowentausa.com/recall-campaign-xforce to register for the recall. Consumers will be asked to upload a photograph of the model number and date code for the battery. Upon verification that the battery is recalled, the firm will send a free replacement lithium-ion battery to the consumer. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the lithium-ion battery in accordance with local and state regulations.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the lithium-ion battery overheating or not charging and an additional 65 reports globally. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Williams Sonoma, Crate & Barrel and online at Rowenta.com, Shopify.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com from July 2023 through January 2026 for between $250 and $550.
Importer(s):

Groupe SEB USA dba Rowenta USA, of Parsippany, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
Vacuum Manufactured in: France

Battery Manufactured in: China
Recall number:
26-595
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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