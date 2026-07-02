Rowenta Recalls Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the vacuum immediately and remove the recalled lithium-ion battery from the handle. Visit the company's website at https://www.rowentausa.com/recall-campaign-xforce to register for the recall. Consumers will be asked to upload a photograph of the model number and date code for the battery. Upon verification that the battery is recalled, the firm will send a free replacement lithium-ion battery to the consumer. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the lithium-ion battery in accordance with local and state regulations.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.