Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Failure to Alert Consumers to Fire; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Treatlife Technology

The recalled detectors can fail to alert consumers of a fire, posing a risk of serious injury or death from smoke inhalation or burns.
About 20
Treatlife Technology by email at recall@treatlife.com or online at www.treatlife.tech/pages/recalls or www.treatlife.tech and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Treatlife Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors. The alarms are AA battery operated and have a colored light and test button. The alarms are white and circular in shape. The FCC ID “2ANDL-XR3" and the date of manufacture “2023.DEC.02” are printed on the bottom side of the alarm.
Consumers should contact Treatlife Technology to receive a full refund. Consumers should continue using the recalled detectors until they purchase and install a replacement detector. Once a new detector is installed, consumers should write “recalled” on the recalled product, remove the batteries, dispose of the detector in their household garbage, and dispose of the batteries in accordance with local and state regulations.
None reported
Treatlife Technology Co. Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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