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SUNS International Recalls Residential Elevator Interlock Switches Due to Fall and Crushing Hazard; Risk of Death or Serious Injury

  • Recalled SUNS SS6291 Solenoid Interlock Switch
Name of Product:
SUNS SS6291 Solenoid Interlock Switches
Hazard:

The affected interlock switches can become stuck in a retracted position, allowing the exterior door to remain unlocked, posing a risk of death or serious injury if the elevator is called to another floor.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 04, 2026
Units:

About 7,000

Consumer Contact

SUNS International toll-free at 978-349-2329 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@suns-usa.com, or online at www.suns-usa.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information. Consumers may also contact their elevator installer/manufacturer: 

Elevator Installer/Manufacturer Email Address/Phone Number/Website 
Southeast Elevator (including Home Elevator Systems, Panhandle Elevator, Gulfside Elevator, Palm Beach Lifts, ZMA Lifts, REAL Elevator) 

sunsrecall@seelevator.com 

844-460-5670 

https://seelevator.com/suns-interlock-recall/ 

Scranton Home Elevators 

scrantonelevator@gmail.com 

813-477-0358 

  

The Home Elevator Co. 

sunsrecall@theheco.com 

866-632-0342 

  

EDCO Elevator 

  

edcoelevators@aol.com 

251-990-7464  

Inclinator Company of America 

info@inclinator.com 

800-343-9007 

https://inclinator.com/ 

  

American Access 

service@aaccessis.com 

800-409-3349 

https://aaccessis.com/ 

  

American Elevator Company LLC 

sales@theelevatorman.com 

423-267-5438 

  

Rise Above Elevator 

Kenny@RiseAboveElevator.com 

772-240-5777 

https://riseaboveelevator.com/ 

 

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all SUNS International SS6291 Solenoid Interlock switches used in residential elevators produced from August 20, 2024, through November 6, 2025, with date codes 2431 through 2543. The SUNS SS6291 interlock switch measures approximately 10 inches by 2  inches and weighs about 2-pounds. “SUNS”, the model number and date code are printed on a label on the side of the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using their residential elevator containing the SUNS interlock switch immediately and contact SUNS or their elevator installer listed below for free professional installation of a replacement interlock switch.  

Incidents/Injuries:

SUNS has received one report of the interlock switch becoming stuck, which can allow the elevator door to remain unlocked. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
SUNS International and authorized residential elevator dealers nationwide from September 2024 through November 2025 for about $200.
Importer(s):

SUNS International LLC, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-531

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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