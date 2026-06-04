SUNS International Recalls Residential Elevator Interlock Switches Due to Fall and Crushing Hazard; Risk of Death or Serious Injury

The affected interlock switches can become stuck in a retracted position, allowing the exterior door to remain unlocked, posing a risk of death or serious injury if the elevator is called to another floor.
About 7,000
SUNS International toll-free at 978-349-2329 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@suns-usa.com, or online at www.suns-usa.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information. Consumers may also contact their elevator installer/manufacturer:
|Elevator Installer/Manufacturer
|Email Address/Phone Number/Website
|Southeast Elevator (including Home Elevator Systems, Panhandle Elevator, Gulfside Elevator, Palm Beach Lifts, ZMA Lifts, REAL Elevator)
844-460-5670
|Scranton Home Elevators
813-477-0358
|The Home Elevator Co.
866-632-0342
EDCO Elevator
251-990-7464
|Inclinator Company of America
800-343-9007
|American Access
800-409-3349
|American Elevator Company LLC
423-267-5438
|Rise Above Elevator
772-240-5777
https://riseaboveelevator.com/
Recall Details
This recall involves all SUNS International SS6291 Solenoid Interlock switches used in residential elevators produced from August 20, 2024, through November 6, 2025, with date codes 2431 through 2543. The SUNS SS6291 interlock switch measures approximately 10 inches by 2 inches and weighs about 2-pounds. “SUNS”, the model number and date code are printed on a label on the side of the product.
Consumers should stop using their residential elevator containing the SUNS interlock switch immediately and contact SUNS or their elevator installer listed below for free professional installation of a replacement interlock switch.
SUNS has received one report of the interlock switch becoming stuck, which can allow the elevator door to remain unlocked. No injuries have been reported.
SUNS International LLC, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
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