Dorel Home Furnishings Recalls Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Steppers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The safety bar can detach or break while in use, posing serious fall and injury hazards to consumers.
About 302,000 (In addition, 11,000 were sold in Canada)
Dorel toll-free at 888-628-3778 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@coscoproducts.com, or online at https://www.coscoproducts.com and click on “SAFETY NOTICES” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves the Cosco 2-step kitchen stepper, a folding stepstool with two steps and a safety bar that attaches to the back of the product, with model numbers 11349WHG1E, 11349GRN1E, 11349NVY1E, 11349WHG2, 11349GRN4, 11349GRN12, 11349WHG12C, 11349WHG12W, 11349WHG4F, and 11349CBWH4T. The kitchen steppers are sold in white/gray, green, navy, and blue colors. The Cosco logo is molded onto the handle. Model information is located on a label on one of the arms of the kitchen stepper.
Consumers should stop using the safety bar on the recalled kitchen stepper immediately and store the stepper away from children until repaired. Contact Dorel to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit includes a sliding locking mechanism that attaches to the safety bar to prevent the safety bar from detaching or breaking during use. Consumers will also receive installation instructions and an additional warning label to place onto the product.
Cosco has received 34 reports of the safety bar detaching or breaking, including two incidents resulting in head injuries.
Dorel Home Furnishings Inc. d/b/a Cosco Home and Office Products, of Columbus, Indiana
