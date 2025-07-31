 Skip to main content

Dorel Home Furnishings Recalls Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Steppers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of Product:
Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Stepper
Hazard:

The safety bar can detach or break while in use, posing serious fall and injury hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 31, 2025
Units:

About 302,000 (In addition, 11,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Dorel toll-free at 888-628-3778 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@coscoproducts.com, or online at https://www.coscoproducts.com and click on “SAFETY NOTICES” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Cosco 2-step kitchen stepper, a folding stepstool with two steps and a safety bar that attaches to the back of the product, with model numbers 11349WHG1E, 11349GRN1E, 11349NVY1E, 11349WHG2, 11349GRN4, 11349GRN12, 11349WHG12C, 11349WHG12W, 11349WHG4F, and 11349CBWH4T. The kitchen steppers are sold in white/gray, green, navy, and blue colors. The Cosco logo is molded onto the handle. Model information is located on a label on one of the arms of the kitchen stepper.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the safety bar on the recalled kitchen stepper immediately and store the stepper away from children until repaired. Contact Dorel to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit includes a sliding locking mechanism that attaches to the safety bar to prevent the safety bar from detaching or breaking during use. Consumers will also receive installation instructions and an additional warning label to place onto the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

Cosco has received 34 reports of the safety bar detaching or breaking, including two incidents resulting in head injuries.

Sold At:
Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, and Overstock.com from February 2021 through July 2025 for between $56 and $70.
Importer(s):

Dorel Home Furnishings Inc. d/b/a Cosco Home and Office Products, of Columbus, Indiana

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-412

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

