Wiifo Children’s Tower Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by Wiifo

The recalled tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use, and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the tower’s sides, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards.
About 9,700
Wiifo toll free at 888-505-6206 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@wiifo.net, or online at www.wiifo.net/recall or www.wiifo.net and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Wiifo-branded children’s tower stools. The wooden kitchen tower stools were sold in white, natural and light wood finish, and measure about 18 inches deep, 18 inches wide and 34 inches tall. “Model LT005” printed on label on the underside of the standing platform.
Consumers should stop using the recalled tower stools immediately and contact Wiifo for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the stool by disassembling it and send a photo of the destroyed stool to support@wiifo.net. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
The firm is aware of 22 incidents of stools collapsing, resulting in six injuries such as contusions and scrapes.
Hangzhou Xinyanchuangxin Technology Co Ltd., dba Wiifo, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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