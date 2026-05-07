Analemma Water Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Laceration and Ingestion Hazards; Imported by New Earth Technologies d.o.o.

The recalled water bottle’s inner glass liner can break, posing a risk of serious injury or death from laceration and ingestion hazards.
About 800
New Earth Technologies toll-free at 844-841-2711, email at info@analemma-water.com, or online at www.analemma-water.com/pages/recall or www.analemma-water.com and click on “Support” and then click on the “Recall Information” button for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Analemma-branded water bottles. The stainless-steel water bottles were sold in black or white and have a glass inner liner and a screw-on top. The Analemma logo, “24 oz” and “Analemma The Architect of Life” are printed on the front of the water bottles.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and contact New Earth Technologies d.o.o. for a full refund or a free repair, including shipping. The repair consists of a stainless-steel mesh insert and instructions on how to insert it into the water bottle.
New Earth Technologies d.o.o. has received 20 reports of the glass inner liner breaking, including one that resulted in an oral injury.
New Earth Technologies d.o.o., dba Analemma, of Zagreb, Croatia
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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