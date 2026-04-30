Thermos Recalls 8.2 Million Stainless King Food Jars and Bottles Due to Serious Impact Injury and Laceration Hazards

If perishable food or beverages are stored in the container for an extended period of time, the stopper can forcefully eject when opened, which can result in serious impact injury and laceration hazards to the consumer.
About 5.8 million Stainless King Food Jars and about 2.3 million Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles
Thermos online at https://support.thermos.com or go to https://www.thermos.com and click “Contact Us” or “Recall Info,” or call 662-563-6822 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.
Recall Details
This recall involves Thermos Stainless King Food Jars with model numbers SK3000 and SK3020, manufactured before July 2023 and all Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles with model number SK3010. The stopper of the recalled Food Jars and Food & Beverage Bottles does not have a pressure relief in the center. The containers were sold in a variety of colors in sizes of 16-oz, model number SK3000, 24-oz, model number SK3020, and 40-oz, model number SK3010. The Thermos trademark is located on the side of the product. The model numbers are printed on the bottom of the recalled containers.
Consumers should stop using the recalled Food Jars and Bottles immediately and contact Thermos to receive a free replacement pressure relief stopper or replacement Bottle, depending on the model. For recalled 3000 and 3020 Food Jars, consumers will be asked to throw away the stopper and send a photo of the disposed stopper to Thermos. For recalled 3010 Bottles, consumers will be asked to return their recalled Bottle to Thermos using a prepaid shipping label.
Thermos has received 27 reports of consumers who were struck by a stopper that forcefully ejected from these containers upon opening, including complaints of impact and laceration injuries requiring medical attention. Three consumers suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye.
Thermos L.L.C., of Schaumburg, Illinois
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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