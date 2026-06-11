Arctic Zone Titan Pro Coolers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Imported by California Innovations and Sold at Costco

The recalled coolers’ latch magnet can detach, posing risk of serious injury or death from a choking hazard.
About 2,500
California Innovations toll-free at 888-413-2665 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@ca-innovations.com, or online at https://arcticzone.com/pages/product-recall or https://arcticzone.com, and click “Recall” at the bottom of the webpage.
Recall Details
This recall involves Arctic Zone Titan Pro 40 can-capacity, iceless coolers. The rectangular coolers were sold in black and brown and have a built‑in bottle opener. The zipperless coolers are collapsible and measure about 15 inches wide, 12 inches deep and 12 inches high when open. The coolers have a hard-top lid with a front latch, a front insulated compartment with a front zippered pocket, two mesh side pockets, a shoulder strap with pad and grab handles. “Titan Pro by Arctic Zone” is printed on the front of the coolers and style number 10006348 is on a sewn-in label inside the front zippered pocket.
Consumers should stop using the coolers immediately and contact California Innovations for a free replacement latch, including shipping. Consumers will also receive replacement instructions and a tool to remove the existing latch and replace it with the new latch.
None reported
California Innovations Inc., of Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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