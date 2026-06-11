 Skip to main content

Arctic Zone Titan Pro Coolers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Imported by California Innovations and Sold at Costco

  • Recalled Arctic Zone Titan Pro Cooler – brown, 40-can capacity
  • Recalled Arctic Zone Pro Cooler – black, 40-can capacity
Name of Product:
Arctic Zone Titan Pro Coolers
Hazard:

The recalled coolers’ latch magnet can detach, posing risk of serious injury or death from a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 11, 2026
Units:

About 2,500

Consumer Contact

California Innovations toll-free at 888-413-2665 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@ca-innovations.com, or online at https://arcticzone.com/pages/product-recall or https://arcticzone.com, and click “Recall” at the bottom of the webpage.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Arctic Zone Titan Pro 40 can-capacity, iceless coolers. The rectangular coolers were sold in black and brown and have a built‑in bottle opener. The zipperless coolers are collapsible and measure about 15 inches wide, 12 inches deep and 12 inches high when open. The coolers have a hard-top lid with a front latch, a front insulated compartment with a front zippered pocket, two mesh side pockets, a shoulder strap with pad and grab handles. “Titan Pro by Arctic Zone” is printed on the front of the coolers and style number 10006348 is on a sewn-in label inside the front zippered pocket.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the coolers immediately and contact California Innovations for a free replacement latch, including shipping. Consumers will also receive replacement instructions and a tool to remove the existing latch and replace it with the new latch.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Costco stores nationwide in March 2026 for about $40.
Importer(s):

California Innovations Inc., of Canada

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
26-553
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled Kidisle Coffemaker
Coffeemakers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard; Imported by Kidisle

The recalled coffeemakers can become clogged causing hot liquid or steam to build up and be released unexpectedly during use, posing a risk of serious injury from burn hazard.

Recalled Kitchen HQ brand thermal insulated bowl (SKN 817800)
HSN Recalls Kitchen HQ Thermal Insulated Bowls Due to Fire Hazard

Metal springs in the detachable hinged lid of the insulated bowls can catch fire when used in the microwave, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled WSDZ Light-up Shot Glasses – packaging
ABC Trading Recalls WSDZ Light-up Glasses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

The recalled glasses violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the button cell batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the packaging and product do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled Black Analemma Water Bottle
Analemma Water Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Laceration and Ingestion Hazards; Imported by New Earth Technologies d.o.o.

The recalled water bottle’s inner glass liner can break, posing a risk of serious injury or death from laceration and ingestion hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product