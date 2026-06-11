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HSN Recalls Kitchen HQ Thermal Insulated Bowls Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Kitchen HQ brand thermal insulated bowl (SKN 817800)
  • Recalled 10.4-cup, 6-cup, and 2-cup bowls sold as a set of three (SKN 900600)
  • Recalled pair of 10.5-cup and 2-cup bowls sold as a set (SKN 884907)
Name of Product:
Kitchen HQ Thermal Insulated Bowls with Detachable Hinged Lids
Hazard:

Metal springs in the detachable hinged lid of the insulated bowls can catch fire when used in the microwave, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 11, 2026
Units:

About 86,040

Consumer Contact

HSN toll-free at 888-520-2197 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at thermalbowls@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/thermalbowls or https://www.hsn.com and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Kitchen HQ brand thermal insulated bowls with detachable-hinged lids. The bowls, which were sold in a variety of colors, have a metal interior and a plastic exterior with the words “KITCHEN HQ” written across the front. Affected models include the 10-cup bowl (SKN 817800), the pair of 10.5-cup and 2-cup bowls sold as a set (SKN 884907), and the 10.4-cup, 6-cup, and 2-cup bowls sold as a set of three (SKN 900600).

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the insulated bowls immediately and contact HSN for a full refund on a complete bowl and lid set. A partial refund is also available for consumers who wish to keep the insulated bowls without the lid.

Incidents/Injuries:

HSN has received 30 reports that the insulated bowls smoked, sparked, melted or caught fire when microwaved, including one incident resulting in a fire that caused property damage.

Sold At:
HSN.com, HSN televised shows, and HSN digital shopping platforms from July 2023 through February 2026 for between $20 and $60.
Importer(s):

HSN, Inc, of West Chester, Pennsylvania

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
26-537

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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