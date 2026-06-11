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Coffeemakers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard; Imported by Kidisle

  • Recalled Kidisle Coffemaker
  • Model “KC101B” is printed on a sticker on the underside of the recalled Kidisle coffemaker
Name of Product:
Kidisle Coffeemakers
Hazard:

The recalled coffeemakers can become clogged causing hot liquid or steam to build up and be released unexpectedly during use, posing a risk of serious injury from burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 11, 2026
Units:

About 17,600

Consumer Contact

By email at KidisleKC101Brecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kidisle-branded hot and iced coffee machines. The single-serve coffeemaker is designed with black, white and gray colors, measures about 11 inches high and 6 inches wide, and has a 50-ounce detachable water tank. The coffeemakers can brew 6 to 14 ounces of cupped or ground coffee. Model “KC101B” is printed on a sticker on the coffeemakers’ underside and the brand name on the product order receipt.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the coffeemakers immediately and contact Kidisle for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the coffeemaker by unplugging and cutting the power cord, write “Recalled” in permanent marker on it, and send a photo of the destroyed product with a visible model number and cut power cord, to KidisleKC101Brecall@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC is aware of at least 107 reports of the coffeemakers releasing hot liquid or steam unexpectedly, resulting in at least 27 reported injuries, including first and second-degree burns that required medical treatment.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, Walmart.com and eBay.com from June 2024 through April 2026 for about $49.
Manufacturer(s):
ChangShaShiMengQiSiDianZiShangMaoYouXianGongSi, of China
Importer(s):

Kidisle, of China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-557

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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