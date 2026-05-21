ABC Trading Recalls WSDZ Light-up Glasses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled glasses immediately, place them in an area where children cannot access them and properly dispose of the batteries. Contact ABC Trading for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the glass and send a photo of the product in the trash and email to recallabc@gmail.com.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.