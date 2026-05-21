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ABC Trading Recalls WSDZ Light-up Glasses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

  • Recalled WSDZ Light-up Shot Glasses – packaging
  • Recalled ​WSDZ ​Light-up Shot Glass
  • “ITEM NO: LP-024 (122)” and “Importer: ABC Trading, Inc” are printed on a label on the underside of the recalled shot glasses
  • The recalled shot glasses have three batteries in a compartment in the underside of the glasses
Name of Product:
WSDZ Light-up Shot Glasses
Hazard:

The recalled glasses violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the button cell batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the packaging and product do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 21, 2026
Units:

About 2,900

Consumer Contact

ABC Trading toll-free at ​​​​​​​​323-581-3688 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recallabc@gmail.com, or online at https://www.abctradinginc.com/recall-2 or www.abctradinginc.com/ and click “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves WSDZ-branded LED shot glasses. The recalled plastic glasses are clear and have three button cell batteries in a compartment that power LED lights when the push button on the underside of the glass is pushed. The glasses were sold individually and in packs of 24 glasses. “ITEM NO: LP-024 (122)” and “Importer: ABC Trading, Inc” are printed on a label on the underside of the glasses.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled glasses immediately, place them in an area where children cannot access them and properly dispose of the batteries. Contact ABC Trading for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the glass and send a photo of the product in the trash and email to recallabc@gmail.com.   

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Starzzone and Igiftsinc and other gift stores nationwide from March 2024 through October 2025 for between $6 and $10.
Importer(s):

ABC Trading Inc., of Vernon, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-503

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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