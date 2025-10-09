Tempo USA Recalls Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers Due to Serious Burn Hazard, Multiple Burn Injuries Reported; Sold at ALDI

The pressure-cooker lid can be opened before sufficient steam pressure has been released, causing hot contents to escape and posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
About 46,660
ALDI toll-free at 800-325-7894 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at https://help.aldi.us/contact-form-product, by email to Tempo at serviceusa@tempo.org, or by going to aldi.us and clicking on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Ambiano electric pressure cookers with model numbers 93550 (KY-318B), 96775 (KY-318A), and 98527 (6L-PC). The electric pressure cookers and inner cooker pots are either six-quart or eight-quart capacity. The brand name Ambiano appears on the front of each unit and on its permanent on-product label. The model number of the recalled pressure cookers is also printed on the permanent product label on the bottom of the cooker.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure cookers and contact Tempo or ALDI for a refund. Consumers can either return the fully intact pressure cooker to any ALDI retail location for a full refund, or submit a photo of the pressure cooker with the unplugged power cord cut and a photo showing the model number and date code via email to Tempo at serviceusa@tempo.org.
The firm has received 11 reports of incidents in which the contents were expelled under pressure, including eight reports of severe burn injuries.
Tempo International (USA) Inc., of Aventura, Florida
