Tempo USA Recalls Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers Due to Serious Burn Hazard, Multiple Burn Injuries Reported; Sold at ALDI

Name of Product:
Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers
Hazard:

The pressure-cooker lid can be opened before sufficient steam pressure has been released, causing hot contents to escape and posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 09, 2025
Units:

About 46,660

Consumer Contact

ALDI toll-free at 800-325-7894 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at https://help.aldi.us/contact-form-product, by email to Tempo at serviceusa@tempo.org, or by going to aldi.us and clicking on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Ambiano electric pressure cookers with model numbers 93550 (KY-318B), 96775 (KY-318A), and 98527 (6L-PC). The electric pressure cookers and inner cooker pots are either six-quart or eight-quart capacity. The brand name Ambiano appears on the front of each unit and on its permanent on-product label. The model number of the recalled pressure cookers is also printed on the permanent product label on the bottom of the cooker.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure cookers and contact Tempo or ALDI for a refund. Consumers can either return the fully intact pressure cooker to any ALDI retail location for a full refund, or submit a photo of the pressure cooker with the unplugged power cord cut and a photo showing the model number and date code via email to Tempo at serviceusa@tempo.org.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 11 reports of incidents in which the contents were expelled under pressure, including eight reports of severe burn injuries.

Sold At:
ALDI retail stores nationwide between January 2016 and December 2019 for about $40.
Importer(s):

Tempo International (USA) Inc., of Aventura, Florida 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-007

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

