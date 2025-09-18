 Skip to main content

Wuensche USA Recalls Ambiano Cotton Candy Makers Due to Fire Hazard; Sold at ALDI

  • Recalled Ambiano Cotton Candy Maker – Red
  • Recalled Ambiano Cotton Candy Maker – Teal
  • Recalled Ambiano Cotton Candy Maker – Rating Label
Name of Product:
Ambiano Cotton Candy Makers
Hazard:

The heating element can cause sugar to ignite, if a consumer uses the product without the included sugar receptacle, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 18, 2025
Units:

About 21,690

Consumer Contact

ALDI toll-free at (800) 325-7894 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at https://help.aldi.us/contact-form-product, by email to Wuensche USA at service@801service.net, or by going to aldi.us and clicking on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Ambiano Cotton Candy makers with model number 836098. The Cotton Candy makers have a red or teal base with a clear plastic cover. “Ambiano” and the model number are printed on the cotton candy maker’s packaging and the bottom of the unit.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cotton candy maker and contact Wuensche or ALDI for a refund. Consumers can either return the fully intact cotton candy maker to any ALDI retail location for a full refund or submit a photo of the cotton candy maker with the unplugged power cord cut and a photo showing the model number 836098 and date code 08/2024 via email to Wuensche at service@801service.net.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of sparking or fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
ALDI retail stores nationwide between August 2024 and September 2024 for $15.
Importer(s):

Wuensche USA, Chicago, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-469

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

