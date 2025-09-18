Wuensche USA Recalls Ambiano Cotton Candy Makers Due to Fire Hazard; Sold at ALDI

The heating element can cause sugar to ignite, if a consumer uses the product without the included sugar receptacle, posing a fire hazard.
About 21,690
ALDI toll-free at (800) 325-7894 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at https://help.aldi.us/contact-form-product, by email to Wuensche USA at service@801service.net, or by going to aldi.us and clicking on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves all Ambiano Cotton Candy makers with model number 836098. The Cotton Candy makers have a red or teal base with a clear plastic cover. “Ambiano” and the model number are printed on the cotton candy maker’s packaging and the bottom of the unit.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cotton candy maker and contact Wuensche or ALDI for a refund. Consumers can either return the fully intact cotton candy maker to any ALDI retail location for a full refund or submit a photo of the cotton candy maker with the unplugged power cord cut and a photo showing the model number 836098 and date code 08/2024 via email to Wuensche at service@801service.net.
The firm has received 12 reports of sparking or fire. No injuries have been reported.
Wuensche USA, Chicago, Illinois
