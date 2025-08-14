 Skip to main content

Synergy Housewares Recalls Wolfgang Puck Petite Tea Kettles Due to Burn Hazard; Sold on HSN

  • Recalled Wolfgang Puck Petite Kettle
  • “Wolfgang Puck Petite Kettle” appears on the kettle’s underside
Name of Product:
Wolfgang Puck Stainless Steel Petite Tea Kettles
Hazard:

The kettle’s infuser basket lid is loose and can fall off during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 14, 2025
Units:

About 40,000

Consumer Contact

Synergy Housewares toll-free at 855-837-4111 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, or online at https://claims.synergyhousewares.com/recall.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Wolfgang Puck-branded petite tea kettles sold with a removable tea infuser basket. The recalled, 14 oz. capacity, stainless-steel kettle was sold in beige, black, pink and red. “Wolfgang Puck Petite Kettle” and a six-digit lot code (022020, 022021, 022022, 042022, 022023 or 032023) appears on the kettle’s underside.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the tea kettle immediately and contact Synergy Housewares for a free new lid for the kettle.

Incidents/Injuries:

Synergy Housewares has received at least 10 reports of incidents involving the kettle lids, including 5 resulting in injuries such as burns or scalding from the lid falling off the kettle during use.

Sold Online At:
HSN.com and on the HSN television network from August 2020 through January 2025 for about $20.
Importer(s):

Synergy Housewares LLC, of Coconut Creek, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-432

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Related Recalls

Recalled Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles
Drinkmate Recalls 1-Liter Carbonation Bottles Due to Serious Impact and Laceration Hazards

The recalled Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles can explode during use, posing serious impact, laceration and hearing damage hazards to users and bystanders.

Recalled Wolfgang Puck Petite Kettle
Synergy Housewares Recalls Wolfgang Puck Petite Tea Kettles Due to Burn Hazard; Sold on HSN

The kettle’s infuser basket lid is loose and can fall off during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Recalled Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Stepper model 11349WHG1E
Dorel Home Furnishings Recalls Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Steppers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The safety bar can detach or break while in use, posing serious fall and injury hazards to consumers.

Recalled Leatherman Charge Plus (stainless steel)
Leatherman Recalls Charge Plus Multi-Tools Due to Laceration Hazard

The tip of the knife blade doesn’t fully fold into the handle, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press
IKEA Recalls Garlic Presses Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards

Small metal pieces can detach from the garlic press, posing a laceration or ingestion hazard to consumers.

Recalled Curtis International Minifridge Model EFMIS129 - serial numbers between A2001 to A2308 – except for model numbers containing “EFMIS129-B” or “EFMIS129-C”
Curtis International Recalls Frigidaire-brand Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; More Than $700,000 Reported in Property Damage

The minifridges’ internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product