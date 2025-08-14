Synergy Housewares Recalls Wolfgang Puck Petite Tea Kettles Due to Burn Hazard; Sold on HSN

The kettle’s infuser basket lid is loose and can fall off during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 40,000
Synergy Housewares toll-free at 855-837-4111 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, or online at https://claims.synergyhousewares.com/recall.
Recall Details
This recall involves Wolfgang Puck-branded petite tea kettles sold with a removable tea infuser basket. The recalled, 14 oz. capacity, stainless-steel kettle was sold in beige, black, pink and red. “Wolfgang Puck Petite Kettle” and a six-digit lot code (022020, 022021, 022022, 042022, 022023 or 032023) appears on the kettle’s underside.
Consumers should stop using the tea kettle immediately and contact Synergy Housewares for a free new lid for the kettle.
Synergy Housewares has received at least 10 reports of incidents involving the kettle lids, including 5 resulting in injuries such as burns or scalding from the lid falling off the kettle during use.
Synergy Housewares LLC, of Coconut Creek, Florida
