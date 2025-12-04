HydroJug Recalls 14-Ounce Children’s Sport Tumblers Due to Choking Hazard

The rivets on the handle can come loose, causing the handle to detach, posing a choking hazard for children.
About 17,000
HydroJug via email at service@thehydrojug.com or online at https://www.thehydrojug.com/recall or https://www.thehydrojug.com/ and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the 14-ounce sport tumbler with serial number 235010 or no serial number on the bottom of the tumbler under the rubber boot. The handle with the rivets is attached to the lid of the tumbler. The recalled tumbler was sold in five patterns: Cowgirl, Daisy Checkers, Dinosaur, Sport and Bows.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled 14-ounce sport tumbler and contact HydroJug for a free replacement lid. Consumers should email HydroJug at service@thehydrojug.com and provide order details (if available), shipping address and photos of the bottom of the tumbler showing the serial number or that there is no serial number. Consumers will be asked to include photos of the recalled tumbler lid permanently marked with the word “Recalled” and to dispose of the recalled tumbler lid. HydroJug will confirm eligibility and send a replacement lid.
The firm has received 656 reports of the rivets on the handle coming loose. No injuries have been reported.
