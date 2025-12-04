 Skip to main content

HydroJug Recalls 14-Ounce Children’s Sport Tumblers Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled 14 oz. Sport Tumbler in Cowgirl, Sports, Daisy Checkers, Dinosaur and Bows patterns
  • Recalled 14 oz. Sport Tumbler (with rubber boot removed)
  • Recalled 14 oz. Sport Tumblers bottom view (serial number 2350101 location shown on the left, no serial number shown on the right)
Name of Product:
14-ounce Children’s Sport Tumbler
Hazard:

The rivets on the handle can come loose, causing the handle to detach, posing a choking hazard for children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 04, 2025
Units:

About 17,000

Consumer Contact

HydroJug via email at service@thehydrojug.com or online at https://www.thehydrojug.com/recall or https://www.thehydrojug.com/ and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the 14-ounce sport tumbler with serial number 235010 or no serial number on the bottom of the tumbler under the rubber boot. The handle with the rivets is attached to the lid of the tumbler. The recalled tumbler was sold in five patterns: Cowgirl, Daisy Checkers, Dinosaur, Sport and Bows.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled 14-ounce sport tumbler and contact HydroJug for a free replacement lid. Consumers should email HydroJug at service@thehydrojug.com and provide order details (if available), shipping address and photos of the bottom of the tumbler showing the serial number or that there is no serial number. Consumers will be asked to include photos of the recalled tumbler lid permanently marked with the word “Recalled” and to dispose of the recalled tumbler lid. HydroJug will confirm eligibility and send a replacement lid.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 656 reports of the rivets on the handle coming loose. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Academy Sports, Scheels, Combined Sales Company, Gordons Ace Hardware, Bucks Ace, Kents Grocery, Basin Sports and online at Hydrojug.com, Amazon.com, Well.ca and iHerb.com from May 2025 through June 2025 for about $25.
Manufacturer(s):
HydroJug, Inc., of Ogden, Utah
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-129
Fast Track Recall

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

