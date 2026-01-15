Curtis International Expands Recall of Frigidaire-brand Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The minifridges’ internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 330,000, Curtis International previously recalled 634,000 minifridges in July 2024.
Curtis International Ltd. toll-free at 888-727-0198 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recall@curtiscs.com, or online at www.recallrtr.com/minifridge for more information.
Recall Details
This recall expansion involves Curtis International 6-can minifridge model EFMIS121. This is in addition to certain minifridges with model numbers EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175 that were previously recalled. “Frigidaire” is printed on the front of the units. The model and serial numbers are on a label on the back of the minifridge. This recall includes only the serial numbers identified below. The minifridges were sold in red at Target stores.
|Model Number
|Serial Number
|EFMIS121
|Between A2001 to A2310
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled minifridges and follow the instructions to register for a refund at www.recallrtr.com/minifridge. Consumers should unplug and cut the power cord and write “Recall” using a permanent marker on the front door of the unit. Consumers should dispose of the recalled minifridges in accordance with local and state regulations.
Curtis International has received at least six reports of the model EFMIS121 minifridges catching fire, with property damages.
Curtis International Ltd., of Canada
