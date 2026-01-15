 Skip to main content

Curtis International Expands Recall of Frigidaire-brand Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Curtis International Minifridge Model EFMIS121 – serial numbers between A2001 to A2310
Name of Product:
Frigidaire-brand Minifridges, model EFMIS121, with limited serial numbers.
Hazard:

The minifridges’ internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 15, 2026
Units:

About 330,000, Curtis International previously recalled 634,000 minifridges in July 2024.

Consumer Contact

Curtis International Ltd. toll-free at 888-727-0198 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recall@curtiscs.com, or online at www.recallrtr.com/minifridge for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall expansion involves Curtis International 6-can minifridge model EFMIS121. This is in addition to certain minifridges with model numbers EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175 that were previously recalled. “Frigidaire” is printed on the front of the units. The model and serial numbers are on a label on the back of the minifridge. This recall includes only the serial numbers identified below. The minifridges were sold in red at Target stores. 

 

Model Number  Serial Number  
EFMIS121 Between A2001 to A2310 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled minifridges and follow the instructions to register for a refund at www.recallrtr.com/minifridge. Consumers should unplug and cut the power cord and write “Recall” using a permanent marker on the front door of the unit. Consumers should dispose of the recalled minifridges in accordance with local and state regulations.   

Incidents/Injuries:

Curtis International has received at least six reports of the model EFMIS121 minifridges catching fire, with property damages.

Sold At:
Exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from January 2020 through October 2023 for around $30.
Manufacturer(s):
ShangYu North Electron Manufacture Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Curtis International Ltd., of Canada  

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-199

Related Recalls

Recalled Vevor Ice Crusher, model number BY-300 in yellow (SBY-300FD110V3ZIQV1)
Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Ice Crushers Due to Fire Hazard

The ice crusher can experience a thermal event and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled 14 oz. Sport Tumbler in Cowgirl, Sports, Daisy Checkers, Dinosaur and Bows patterns
HydroJug Recalls 14-Ounce Children’s Sport Tumblers Due to Choking Hazard

The rivets on the handle can come loose, causing the handle to detach, posing a choking hazard for children.

Recalled Pressure Cooker, Model Number 93550 (KY-318B)
Tempo USA Recalls Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers Due to Serious Burn Hazard, Multiple Burn Injuries Reported; Sold at ALDI

The pressure-cooker lid can be opened before sufficient steam pressure has been released, causing hot contents to escape and posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Recalled Model TSSTTVFDMAF Oster French Door Countertop Oven
Sunbeam Products Recalls More than One Million Oster French Door Countertop Ovens Due to Burn Hazard

The oven’s doors can unexpectedly close, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Recalled Ambiano Cotton Candy Maker – Red
Wuensche USA Recalls Ambiano Cotton Candy Makers Due to Fire Hazard; Sold at ALDI

The heating element can cause sugar to ignite, if a consumer uses the product without the included sugar receptacle, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles
Drinkmate Recalls 1-Liter Carbonation Bottles Due to Serious Impact and Laceration Hazards

The recalled Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles can explode during use, posing serious impact, laceration and hearing damage hazards to users and bystanders.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product