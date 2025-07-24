Curtis International Recalls Frigidaire-brand Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; More Than $700,000 Reported in Property Damage

The minifridges’ internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards.
Curtis International Ltd. toll-free at 888-727-0198 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recall@curtiscs.com, or online at www.recallrtr.com/minifridge.
Recall Details
This recall involves Curtis International minifridges. “Frigidaire” is printed on the front of the units. The model and serial numbers are on a label on the back of the minifridge. The model numbers of the affected units are: EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175. The minifridges were sold in 6- and 9-Can sizes. Recalled minifridges include only the serial numbers identified below. The minifridges were sold in a variety of colors, including black, blue, green, white, yellow, red, pink and silver.
|Model Number
|Serial Number
|EFMIS129
|Between A2001 to A2308 – if model number is “EFMIS129-B” or EFMIS129-C”, it is not included in this recall.
|EFMIS137
|Between A2001 to A2312
|EFMIS149
|Between A2001 to A2308
|EFMIS175
|Between A2001 to A2310
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled minifridges and follow the instructions to receive a refund at www.recallrtr.com/minifridge. Consumers should unplug and cut the power cord and write “Recall” using a permanent marker on the front door of the unit. Consumers should dispose of the recalled minifridges in accordance with local and state regulations.
Curtis International has received at least 26 reports of the minifridges smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating and catching fire, with property damages totaling more than $700,000. Two consumers reported smoke inhalation injuries.
Curtis International Ltd., of Canada
