 Skip to main content

Curtis International Recalls Frigidaire-brand Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; More Than $700,000 Reported in Property Damage

  • Recalled Curtis International Minifridge Model EFMIS129 - serial numbers between A2001 to A2308 – except for model numbers containing “EFMIS129-B” or “EFMIS129-C”
  • Recalled Curtis International Minifridge Model EFMIS137 - serial numbers between A2001 to A2312
  • Recalled Curtis International Minifridge Model EFMIS149 - serial numbers between A2001 to A2308
  • Recalled Curtis International Minifridge Model EFMIS175 - serial numbers between A2001 to A2310
Name of Product:
Frigidaire-brand Minifridges, models EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175, limited to the serial numbers listed below.
Hazard:

The minifridges’ internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 24, 2025
Units:

About 634,000

Consumer Contact

Curtis International Ltd. toll-free at 888-727-0198 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recall@curtiscs.com, or online at www.recallrtr.com/minifridge.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Curtis International minifridges. “Frigidaire” is printed on the front of the units. The model and serial numbers are on a label on the back of the minifridge. The model numbers of the affected units are: EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175. The minifridges were sold in 6- and 9-Can sizes. Recalled minifridges include only the serial numbers identified below. The minifridges were sold in a variety of colors, including black, blue, green, white, yellow, red, pink and silver.

Model Number Serial Number 
EFMIS129 Between A2001 to A2308 – if model number is “EFMIS129-B” or EFMIS129-C”, it is not included in this recall.
EFMIS137Between A2001 to A2312
EFMIS149Between A2001 to A2308
EFMIS175Between A2001 to A2310
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled minifridges and follow the instructions to receive a refund at www.recallrtr.com/minifridge. Consumers should unplug and cut the power cord and write “Recall” using a permanent marker on the front door of the unit. Consumers should dispose of the recalled minifridges in accordance with local and state regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

Curtis International has received at least 26 reports of the minifridges smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating and catching fire, with property damages totaling more than $700,000. Two consumers reported smoke inhalation injuries.

Sold At:
Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com and Amazon.com from January 2020 through December 2023 for between $36 and $40.
Manufacturer(s):
ShangYu North Electron Manufacture Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Curtis International Ltd., of Canada 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-395

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Curtis International Minifridge Model EFMIS129 - serial numbers between A2001 to A2308 – except for model numbers containing “EFMIS129-B” or “EFMIS129-C”
Curtis International Recalls Frigidaire-brand Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; More Than $700,000 Reported in Property Damage

The minifridges’ internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless-Steel Insulated Water Bottle, model 83-662
Walmart Recalls Ozark Trail 64 oz Water Bottles Due to Serious Impact and Laceration Hazards

The lid can forcefully eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards, when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time.

Recalled AstroAI 4-Liter/6-Can Minifridge
AstroAI Recalls Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Two Fires Resulted in More Than $360,000 in Reported Property Damages

The recalled minifridges’ electrical switch can short circuit, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled casters (CAS5SS4P+BFL)
Direct Scaffold Supply Recalls Casters for Baker Scaffolding Due to Fall Hazard

The recalled casters can contain faulty spot welds that can cause them to break or fail, making the scaffolding unstable and posing a fall hazard.

Recalled SharkNinja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cooker
SharkNinja Recalls 1.8 Million Foodi Multi-Function Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard; Serious Burn Injuries Reported

The pressure-cooking lid can be opened during use, causing hot contents to escape, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Recalled Vivitar Blender Bottle
Sakar Recalls Vivitar Blender Bottles Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

The blender’s blades can continue to operate when the bottle is not attached to the blender, posing a laceration hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product