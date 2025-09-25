 Skip to main content

Sunbeam Products Recalls More than One Million Oster French Door Countertop Ovens Due to Burn Hazard

Name of Product:
Oster French Door Countertop Ovens
Hazard:

The oven’s doors can unexpectedly close, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 25, 2025
Units:

About 1,290,000 (In addition, about 104,195 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Sunbeam Products Inc. toll free at 800-334-0759 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://recall.oster.com or www.oster.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Oster French Door Countertop Ovens with model numbers TSSTTVFDXL, TSSTTVFDDG, TSSTTVFDMAF and TSSTTVFDDAF. The recalled ovens have a spring-loaded bilateral door made of glass with metal handles. A label on the backside of the oven identifies the model number. In addition, the original packaging has information identifying the model number. The four models differ in cooking options (e.g., air fryer) and control types (analog dials or digital push-button controls). “Oster” is engraved on the front bottom right of the oven.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled countertop ovens and contact Sunbeam Products Inc. to receive a free repair kit. The repair kit will include a clip-on device that provides additional holding force to help keep the doors in the open position when reaching in the oven, along with repair instructions and a QR code link to an installation video. The repair kit does not require any tool to install.

Incidents/Injuries:

Sunbeam Products Inc. has received 95 reports of the doors unexpectedly closing, resulting in burn injuries to consumers, including two reports of second-degree burns.

Sold At:
Bed Bath and Beyond, Costco, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Overstock.com from August 2015 through July 2025 for between $140 and $250.
Importer(s):

Sunbeam Products Inc., of Atlanta, Georgia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-475

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

