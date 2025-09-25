Sunbeam Products Recalls More than One Million Oster French Door Countertop Ovens Due to Burn Hazard

The oven’s doors can unexpectedly close, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 1,290,000 (In addition, about 104,195 were sold in Canada)
Sunbeam Products Inc. toll free at 800-334-0759 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://recall.oster.com or www.oster.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Oster French Door Countertop Ovens with model numbers TSSTTVFDXL, TSSTTVFDDG, TSSTTVFDMAF and TSSTTVFDDAF. The recalled ovens have a spring-loaded bilateral door made of glass with metal handles. A label on the backside of the oven identifies the model number. In addition, the original packaging has information identifying the model number. The four models differ in cooking options (e.g., air fryer) and control types (analog dials or digital push-button controls). “Oster” is engraved on the front bottom right of the oven.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled countertop ovens and contact Sunbeam Products Inc. to receive a free repair kit. The repair kit will include a clip-on device that provides additional holding force to help keep the doors in the open position when reaching in the oven, along with repair instructions and a QR code link to an installation video. The repair kit does not require any tool to install.
Sunbeam Products Inc. has received 95 reports of the doors unexpectedly closing, resulting in burn injuries to consumers, including two reports of second-degree burns.
Sunbeam Products Inc., of Atlanta, Georgia
