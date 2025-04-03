 Skip to main content

AliExpress Recalls LVOE Hair Dryers Due to Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Sold on AliExpress.com

  • Recalled LVOE hair dryers
  • Recalled LVOE Hair Dryer Plugs
Name of Product:
LVOE Hair Dryers
Hazard:

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device and can cause death or serious injury due to electrocution or shock if they fall into water when plugged in. The hair dryers are in violation of the federal regulations and present a substantial product hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 03, 2025
Units:

About 30

Consumer Contact

AliExpress online service at https://helpcenter.aliexpress.com/s/BuyerHelp/home?language=en_US&m_station=BuyerHelp, email at us_product_recall@aliexpress.com, or online at AliExpress Buyer Help Center or at www.aliexpress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves LVOE-branded negative ion hair dryers. The hair dryers were sold in purple, pink, light gray and gold and have multiple air settings, temperature control and a diffuser. They come with three or four nozzles. “Product name,” "Hair Dryer” and “Product model: X13” are printed on a label located on the hair dryer’s packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryer and contact AliExpress to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the hair dryer by cutting the cord and disposing of it. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed hair dryers to us_product_recall@aliexpress.com or by replying to the recall email sent by AliExpress. AliExpress is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
AliExpress.com from April 2023 through December 2024 for between $117 and $185.
Recalling Firm:

AliExpress, of San Mateo, California

Retailer:

Shenzhen Meili Technology Co., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-211

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

