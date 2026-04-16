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Fun and Function Recalls Children’s Metal Multi-Point Swing Frames Due to Risk of Injury from Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Multi-Point Swing Frame
Name of Product:
Multi-Point Swing Frames
Hazard:

The swing frames can crack or break during use, posing a fall hazard, which can result in injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 16, 2026
Units:

About 1,300

Consumer Contact

Fun and Function toll-free at 800-231-6329 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday ET, email at recall@funandfunction.com or online at https://funandfunction.com/pages/swing-recall or https://funandfunction.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves multi-point suspension swing frame, model MW7661, designed to support a swing (sold separately) for use in therapeutic settings for neurodiverse children who benefit from vestibular input. The metal swing frame is black, measures approximately 82 inches high and 55 inches wide, and weighs about 34 pounds.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled multi-point suspension swing frame and contact Fun and Function for a full refund. Consumers should register at https://funandfunction.com/pages/swing-recall and disassemble and dispose of the product according to the directions provided on the registration page.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm received 10 reports of the swing frame cracking or breaking and children falling, resulting in two children sustaining contusions.

Sold Online At:
Funandfunction.com from May 2022 through February 2026 for between $200 and $250.
Importer(s):

Fun and Function, of Narberth, Pennsylvania

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-413
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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