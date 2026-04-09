SCUBAPRO Recalls Monorail Weight Pockets for Buoyancy Compensator Devices (BCDs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Drowning

Description:

This recall involves the Monorail Weight Pocket, which is sold as an accessory designed to attach to a Scuba Diving BCD. The weight pocket has a black base and a fabric pouch sold in multiple colors with a gray plastic D-ring handle attached to it. The weight pocket was sold in two sizes, standard and mini, and eight colors, including black, blue, green, orange, pink, teal, white and yellow. The standard size is about 10.75 inches long by 3.75 inches wide by 2 inches deep and weighs about 9.6 ounces. The mini size is about 7.5 inches long by 3.75 wide by 2 inches deep and weighs about 7.52 ounces. Both sizes have a color cover and “Monorail Weight System” printed on the bottom of the pocket. SCUBAPRO is printed on the cover of the standard size.