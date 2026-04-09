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SCUBAPRO Recalls Monorail Weight Pockets for Buoyancy Compensator Devices (BCDs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Drowning

  • Recalled SCUBAPRO Monorail Weight Pockets Shown in all colors and sizes
  • Recalled SCUBAPRO Monorail Standard Size Weight Pockets (orange)
  • Recalled SCUBAPRO Monorail Mini Size Weight Pockets (orange)
Name of Product:
SCUBAPRO Monorail Weight Pockets for BCDs
Hazard:

The D-ring handle that is used to unlock the weight pocket from the Buoyancy Compensator Device (BCD) can detach during use. If this happens, the user will not be able to remove the weight pocket in an emergency in order to rise to the surface, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a drowning hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 09, 2026
Units:

About 2,800 (In addition, about 40 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

SCUBAPRO toll-free at 800-790-3757 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at mwpockets@scubapro.com or online at https://scubapro.johnsonoutdoors.com/us/recalls or https://scubapro.johnsonoutdoors.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Monorail Weight Pocket, which is sold as an accessory designed to attach to a Scuba Diving BCD. The weight pocket has a black base and a fabric pouch sold in multiple colors with a gray plastic D-ring handle attached to it. The weight pocket was sold in two sizes, standard and mini, and eight colors, including black, blue, green, orange, pink, teal, white and yellow. The standard size is about 10.75 inches long by 3.75 inches wide by 2 inches deep and weighs about 9.6 ounces. The mini size is about 7.5 inches long by 3.75 wide by 2 inches deep and weighs about 7.52 ounces. Both sizes have a color cover and “Monorail Weight System” printed on the bottom of the pocket.  SCUBAPRO is printed on the cover of the standard size.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Monorail Weight Pocket and register online at https://scubapro.johnsonoutdoors.com/us/recalls for a free repair of the D-ring handle at a local authorized dealer or to obtain a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled weight pocket to SCUBAPRO for a free repair and free return shipping. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the D-ring handle detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Specialty dive shops nationwide and online at Scubapro.com and other authorized online retailers from November 2025 through February 2026 for about $200.
Importer(s):

Johnson Outdoors Diving LLC d/b/a SCUBAPRO, of Racine, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
South Africa
Recall number:
26-393
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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