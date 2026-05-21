Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs

The recalled youth ATVs violate the federal mandatory ATV safety standard posing a risk of serious injury or death. The youth ATVs fail to meet mechanical suspension requirements, and the reverse indicator light fails to illuminate, posing a crash hazard. The parking brakes fail to hold, posing a collision hazard. Additionally, the surfaces near the footwell can reach high temperatures posing a risk of severe burns.
About 700
Lil Pick Up collect at 951-245-5663 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at contact@lilpickup.us, or online at www.lilpickup.us/recall-detail.html or www.lilpickup.us and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Sierra 125U Youth ATVs sold under various brand names including “Rider 9”. The model's name “Sierra 125U” is located on the VIN plate on the front frame column. The ATVs have a plate on the left front side of the frame column, stating “This ATV is subject to LIL PICK UP INC’s Action Plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission.” The ATVs were sold in red, blue, black, pink, gray, spider red and spider blue.
Consumers should stop using the recalled youth ATVs immediately and contact Lil Pick Up for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to go to www.lilpickup.us to register for the recall and receive instructions on how to return the recalled ATVs, which includes free ATV pick up and transportation.
None reported
Lil Pick Up Inc., of Rowland Heights, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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