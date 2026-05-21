 Skip to main content

Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs

  • Recalled Sierra 125U Youth ATV – Red
  • Recalled Sierra 125U Youth ATV – Blue
  • Recalled Sierra 125U Youth ATV – Black
  • Recalled Sierra 125U Youth ATV – Pink
  • Recalled Sierra 125U Youth ATV – Gray
  • Recalled Sierra 125U Youth ATV – Spider Red
  • Recalled Sierra 125U Youth ATV – Spider Blue
  • Recalled Sierra 125U Youth ATV VIN Plate
Name of Product:
Sierra 125U Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The recalled youth ATVs violate the federal mandatory ATV safety standard posing a risk of serious injury or death. The youth ATVs fail to meet mechanical suspension requirements, and the reverse indicator light fails to illuminate, posing a crash hazard. The parking brakes fail to hold, posing a collision hazard. Additionally, the surfaces near the footwell can reach high temperatures posing a risk of severe burns.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 21, 2026
Units:

About 700

Consumer Contact

Lil Pick Up collect at 951-245-5663 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at contact@lilpickup.us, or online at www.lilpickup.us/recall-detail.html or www.lilpickup.us and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Sierra 125U Youth ATVs sold under various brand names including “Rider 9”. The model's name “Sierra 125U” is located on the VIN plate on the front frame column. The ATVs have a plate on the left front side of the frame column, stating “This ATV is subject to LIL PICK UP INC’s Action Plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission.” The ATVs were sold in red, blue, black, pink, gray, spider red and spider blue.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled youth ATVs immediately and contact Lil Pick Up for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to go to www.lilpickup.us to register for the recall and receive instructions on how to return the recalled ATVs, which includes free ATV pick up and transportation.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online and in-stores at Cougar Cycle, Texas Star dba Flying Scooter, Vitacci Motorcycles, Dallas Power Sport, Tool Store Go-Kart Shop and other retailers from October 2025 through April 2026 for between $800 and $1,300.
Importer(s):

Lil Pick Up Inc., of Rowland Heights, California

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
26-501

Related Recalls

Recalled Home Pro Gym Resistance Bands
Resistance Bands Recalled Due to Serious Injury from Impact Hazard; Imported by HomeProGym

The recalled resistance bands can forcefully separate from the handle during use posing a risk of serious injury from impact hazard.

Recalled 55 Lbs. Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon Recalls Amazon Basics 55 Lbs. Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard

The weight plates can fail to engage completely during weight adjustment and dislodge from the dumbbell handle when used posing an impact hazard. 

Representative Recalled Can-Am Outlander Pro
BRP Recalls Can-Am All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Crash Hazard

The ATV’s speed limiter control can malfunction, causing unexpected speed and acceleration, posing a serious risk of injury or death from crash hazard.

Recalled Superbobi 7 3/8-inch Pool Drain Cover (front view)
Superbobi Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Manufactured by Remy&shop

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product